The Wild Side of 080 Barcelona Fashion Week

Things just wrapped up at the fall edition of 080 Barcelona Fashion Week, and, as usual, there were plenty of young designers to discover, as well as some old favorites to revisit. Outsiders Division describes its clothes as pieces from the kids' section but in adult sizes, which means bright colors and fun silhouettes. We loved the trompe l’oeil knit tuxedo, cardigan, and combination jockstrap and harness, although that look wasn’t exactly children’s clothing. The same could be said for the most viral look of the week: a classic black-tie ensemble of pinstriped pants, a white shirt, and a black tie, with a backside featuring large cutouts revealing a frilly bra, panties, and garter belts underneath. The look was a social media sensation, as was the runway debut of LA-based influencer and content creator Jasmina TV, strutting her stuff in a pink sweater dress and fishnet stockings.

David Catalan showed a modern collection of sportswear featuring denim, drawstrings, Speedos, cutouts, and windbreakers. The feeling was dressed-up casual, helped by diverse casting and fresh styling.

The opposite of casual was seen at Alexandri Studio, which showed a well-constructed collection of sexy, circus-inspired separates. There were corsets (for men and women), over-the-knee boots, ruffles, and feathers. Our favorite look was a ringmaster ensemble in white, with a military jacket decked out in braiding, paired with drawstring sweatpants and finished off with a classic topcoat with a red feather.

Louis Gabriel Nouchi is Paris-based and was a special guest this season in Barcelona. He featured strong silhouettes with double-breasted coats and jackets, extreme shoulders, and a 1940s feel. We loved the mixing of textures, like a man in a Speedo with a lace veil, a men’s business look featuring a blazer over an asymmetrical lace skirt, and leather shorts paired with cotton separates. It was a nice splash of Parisian sophistication.

Pat Equilux was all about crazy proportions. From enormous wigs to separates covered in fringe, the best pieces featured extreme silhouettes. We loved the white coat dress with exaggerated hips and the oversized black leather jacket/dress. The shoulders were broad, and the skirts were scandalously short.

Inma Linares was all about eveningwear, with draping details, pleats, and ruffles. Even the few daytime pieces felt like eveningwear, thanks to their fabrics and overall glamorous feel. This woman has a lot of formal events to go to.

Benavente had an uptown feel (that’s NYC talk for rich and fancy) and strong, architectural silhouettes. The fabrics were a bit more relaxed, with cottons and silks. We loved the sparkly gold jean jacket, which had echoes of Chanel, and the wide-legged pants for men.

