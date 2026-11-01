Harry Styles Took Over New York, and Gave Back Along the Way

As many of us know, Harry Styles just wrapped up his 30-show residency at one of the world's most iconic arenas, Madison Square Garden. To absolutely no one's surprise, every show was sold out. And as someone who lives just a few blocks from the arena, I was involuntarily part of the residency simply by being a New Yorker. But Harry didn't just come to New York to have a good time and put on some fabulous shows. He also made a point of giving back, getting involved with the community, and using his platform to support causes that matter.

As part of an initiative surrounding his Together, Together tour, Harry teamed up with The Village Voice to create a special print edition highlighting his time in New York and the impact he wanted to make beyond the stage. Throughout the residency, Harry supported organizations advocating for different communities and causes, continuing his commitment to young people and those in need. Organizations including Choose Love, Planned Parenthood, and Food Bank For New York City were featured in the issue, with representatives sharing their experiences collaborating with Harry and the Together, Together tour.