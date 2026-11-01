Harry Styles Took Over New York, and Gave Back Along the Way
As many of us know, Harry Styles just wrapped up his 30-show residency at one of the world's most iconic arenas, Madison Square Garden. To absolutely no one's surprise, every show was sold out. And as someone who lives just a few blocks from the arena, I was involuntarily part of the residency simply by being a New Yorker. But Harry didn't just come to New York to have a good time and put on some fabulous shows. He also made a point of giving back, getting involved with the community, and using his platform to support causes that matter.
As part of an initiative surrounding his Together, Together tour, Harry teamed up with The Village Voice to create a special print edition highlighting his time in New York and the impact he wanted to make beyond the stage. Throughout the residency, Harry supported organizations advocating for different communities and causes, continuing his commitment to young people and those in need. Organizations including Choose Love, Planned Parenthood, and Food Bank For New York City were featured in the issue, with representatives sharing their experiences collaborating with Harry and the Together, Together tour.
Our Editorial Director, Mickey Boardman, and I also had the opportunity to contribute to the issue, bringing a little fashion flair into the mix. And speaking of fashion, even Anna Wintour contributed a piece explaining why she thinks Harry Styles belongs on Broadway. Jamie xx, who joined Harry throughout the residency, also shared his thoughts for this special collaboration between The Village Voice and Together, Together. Talk about a lineup!
The result is a special edition that celebrates not only Harry's incredible run at MSG but also the city, its communities, and the people making a difference. Because, as much as we love a good concert, it's even better when the impact goes beyond the music.
You can pick up your complimentary copy of the special edition Village Voice commemorating Harry Styles’ 30-night Madison Square Garden residency at the following locations. Limit one per person, while supplies last.
7-Eleven Locations
881 8th Ave, New York, NY 10019
555 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
345 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
535 8th Ave, New York, NY 10018
368 8th Ave, New York, NY 10001
128 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001
866 6th Ave, New York, NY 10001
171 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016
478 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016
Together, Together Shop & Go
55 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012
Together, Together Pop-Up Shop
22 E 2nd St, New York, NY 10003
Soho News International
186 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
Spring News International
203 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
Varick News International
206 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014
Houston News International
230 W Houston Street, New York, NY 10014
Magazine Cafe
15 W 37th Street, New York, NY 10018
Mulberry Iconic Magazines
188 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10012
Casa Iconic Magazines (known as Casa Magazine)
22 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10014
Lafayette Iconic Magazines / Iconic Café
238 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012
Bouwerie Iconic Magazines
215 Bowery, New York, NY 10002
Iconic Market
400 Broome Street, New York, NY 10013
Iconic Newsstand
20 Hudson Yards, RU113, New York, NY 10001
Limited to One Record Shop
221 E 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
Generation Records
210 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012
Village Revival
197 Bleecker Street, #1, New York, NY 10012
Rock & Soul
49 W 37th Street, New York, NY 10018
Vinyl + Thread
46 Pearl Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Looney Tunes Record Store
31 Brookvale Ave, West Babylon, NY 11704
WE LOVE NY, WE LOVE HARRY, LET'S DO IT ALL AGAIN!
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