Shanghai Fashion Week has become one of the most interesting fashion weeks to watch, especially if you're into emerging designers, experimental fashion, youth culture, and everything happening beyond the traditional fashion capitals. We've always felt like Asia has had its own thing going on when it comes to fashion, and Shanghai is the proof.

We caught model Jiali Zhao on her way to the PAPER party at The Upper House Shanghai, closing out Shanghai Fashion Week this season, wearing an all-black look, of course, paired with what I'd call the joy of the season. Having recently co-starred in PAPER’s fashion shoot with the LEGO Group , Jiali knows a thing or two about an unexpected accessory. Forget statement jewelry or over-the-top glam. Because sometimes all you need is a little flower power to make an outfit your own. Enter the LEGO Botanicals Sunflower Bouquet , which paired perfectly with her look. She's definitely onto something with these sets from the '26 LEGO Collection for Adults.