Jiali Zhao Brings Flower Power to Shanghai Fashion Week

Jiali Zhao Brings Flower Power to Shanghai Fashion Week

By Cesar Alvarez
Oct 27, 2026

Shanghai Fashion Week has become one of the most interesting fashion weeks to watch, especially if you're into emerging designers, experimental fashion, youth culture, and everything happening beyond the traditional fashion capitals. We've always felt like Asia has had its own thing going on when it comes to fashion, and Shanghai is the proof.

We caught model Jiali Zhao on her way to the PAPER party at The Upper House Shanghai, closing out Shanghai Fashion Week this season, wearing an all-black look, of course, paired with what I'd call the joy of the season. Having recently co-starred in PAPER’s fashion shoot with the LEGO Group, Jiali knows a thing or two about an unexpected accessory. Forget statement jewelry or over-the-top glam. Because sometimes all you need is a little flower power to make an outfit your own. Enter the LEGO Botanicals Sunflower Bouquet, which paired perfectly with her look. She's definitely onto something with these sets from the '26 LEGO Collection for Adults.

Shanghai is China’s biggest fashion hub, and you feel it in the mix: independent Chinese designers showing alongside global luxury houses, an underground scene that runs all night, and a new generation of creatives working out their own look. That’s the energy PAPER has always chased.


This story is a collaboration between PAPER and the LEGO Group.