Inside PAPER’s Intimate Dinner With Our New P-Valley Cover Starz

This week we celebrated the latest cover stars of P-Valley, including Nicco Annan , Gail Bean , and Shannon Thornton , (Our additional P-Valley cover star, Brandee Evans, was missed as she’s away filming another project) with an intimate dinner reflecting on the lasting impact of the buzzy Starz show ahead of its final season. The show, which follows the lives of the resilient dancers and staff of a Mississippi Delta strip club called The Pynk, premieres on December 4 with new episodes dropping on Fridays weekly on Starz.

By Annan’s side were his P-Valley co-stars Gail Bean and Shannon Thornton, as well as showrunner and creator Katori Hall . Other attendees included the PAPER and Starz teams, influencers Kalysse Anthony and Jay Tibbitts , and friends of P-Valley. The attire for the evening was a healthy mix of New York City chic, with guests wearing anything from a bold maxi dress to embellished blazers. For the occasion, Annan wore a navy pinstripe double breasted blazer set and topped it off with a gray statement coat adorned with floral appliques. Bean contrasted the neutral look with an ombré sunset hued ruched halter minidress. Thornton opted for a refined twist by slipping into a black, white, and pink melody floral dress that fell down to her feet.

To celebrate the occasion, The Pynk’s electric, close-knit energy made its way to New York City for a dinner at ABC Kitchen, the farm-to-table American restaurant. Much like a family gathering, the evening was filled with laughter, excitement, and lively conversation.

Specialty themed cocktails included a raspberry lychee Bellini concoction aptly called “The Pynk” and a ginger margarita named “Dirty Delta.” There’s seldom anything better than good drinks and food, but the atmosphere was hard to beat.

“When it comes to our cover stars (that’s Starz with a Z), it’s really about telling the stories we feel are important, and oftentimes stories that don’t always get told,” said PAPER President Jason Ve as the evening kicked off. “That’s why it’s so special to be here with you all tonight. Black stories, queer stories, Southern stories, and being able to use our platform at PAPER to amplify them.”

It’s rare to live out a full-circle moment all in one day. With PAPER’s P-Valley cover dropping in the morning and its celebration with the cast happening just hours later, the special moment was able to be commemorated exactly how it deserved.

Goodbyes are the worst, especially when you’re having this much fun. Luckily, the memories live on, and if all else fails, there’s always the camera roll to remind us of a time well spent.