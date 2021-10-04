Last year, multi-disciplinary artist and performer, Alejandra Ghersi Rodriguez also known as Arca, introduced us to the world of KiCK i, the first installment in what was envisioned as a multi-album series. Featuring collaborations with Björk, Rosalía, Shygirl and the late SOPHIE, the project was both Arca's most accessible and cutting-edge body of work to date, earning both a Grammy and Latin Grammy nomination.

Now, the second chapter in the saga is almost upon us with the highly anticipated follow-up, KICK ii, set to arrive December 3 via XL Recordings. A continuation of the previous album's exploration of self-states, gender and fluidity, KICK ii features contributions from Cardopusher, Boys Noize, Mica Levi, Clark, Jenius Level, Wondagurl, Cubeatz and Sia spread across its 12 tracks.

Following the release of last week's standalone single, "Incendio," Arca is back with the first track off her upcoming album and if you thought KiCK i was pop-leaning just you wait. Enlisting the well-seasoned chart-topping talent of Sia, "Born Yesterday" sees Arca draping the singer's anthemic vocals with cascading layers of skittering synths and expansive piano, building up to its cathartic four-on-the-floor climax.

Arriving alongside a shadowy visual starring La Doña herself, "Born Yesterday" is nothing short of a sparkling mutant-kissed pop gem, and feels like yet another milestone for an artist that's already produced for names like Lady Gaga, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Björk, Kanye, Frank Ocean and FKA twigs, graced runways for Burberry, Dior and Loewe, and been commissioned by the Museum of Modern Art, The Shed, Berghain and more. It's Arca's world and we are grateful enough to live in it.

Watch the music video for Arca's latest single "Born Yesterday" with Sia, and check out the tracklist for KICK ii, below.

Tracklist 1. Doña 2. Prada 3. Rakata 4. Tiro 5. Luna Llena 6. Lethargy 7. Araña 8. Femme 9. Muñecas 10. Confianza 11. Born Yesterday ft. Sia 12. Andro