Fashion designer Alber Elbaz, known for his work at Lanvin and Yves Saint Laurent , died at 59 years old. Luxury fashion company Richemont said that he died on Saturday of Covid-19.

"It was with shock and enormous sadness that I heard of Alber's sudden passing," Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement. "Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry's brightest and most beloved figures. I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity and unbridled creativity."

Elbaz worked at Lanvin for 14 years as the French fashion house's creative director from 2001 to 2015. He's credited with rejuvenating the brand and propelling it forward before he was let go by the company following disagreements with shareholders. After years of hiatus, he went on to launch his own label, AZ Factory.

He was celebrated and beloved by those in the industry as well as his clients, including celebrities Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Tilda Swinton, Kim Kardashian and more. Now, many are mourning not just the loss of one of the most brilliant creative minds on the planet, but a dear friend and exceptional human being.