Adéla Is Taking Over Jimmy Fallon, Baby!
Adéla, baby girl, is taking a seat on Jimmy Fallon's couch, and yes, she's giving us what we've all been waiting for: A PERFORMANCE! PAPER can exclusively announce that the rising pop star will make her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Thursday, October 22, where she'll sit down for an interview with Jimmy and, of course, take the stage.
Adéla has become one of the most exciting pop girlies of the past few months, and for good reason. From her incredible performances to her empowering embrace of sensuality and refreshing honesty about what girls really want, she's been keeping us gagged. And somehow, she's always THE COOLEST PERSON IN THE ROOM while doing it. Now, she's bringing all of that energy to late-night television.
Adéla will join fellow guests Kristen Bell and Joe Manganiello for the big night. Catch her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Thursday at 11:35 PM ET/10:35 PM CT on NBC, or stream it the following day on Peacock. You already know we'll be watching.
Cover photography Diego Villagra Motta
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