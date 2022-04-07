Celebrate 4/20 with Weed Butt Plugs

It's no secret that we're big fans of Miss Mary Jane over here, especially when it comes to her ability to give us everything from a chill, euphoric vibe to the best sleep of our lives. And since 4/20 is one of our favorite holidays, this year, the good people over at Lovers are helping us celebrate in just the right way.
First up is the Doobie Pot Leaf 3-Piece Anal Plug Kit ($39), which is a waterproof and body-safe set of toys made of medical-grade silicone. Coming in graduated sizes ranging from 3 to 5 inches, the plug is a great tool for anal training and prostate play that comes with an adorable pot leaf base and a contour tip to ease you in. However, that's not the only product Lovers has on deck as they're also featuring a pack of hemp leaf pasties ($17.50). Eye-catching, sparkly and super cute, the pasties are a great way to jazz up anything from a party outfit to play session in an unforgettable way.
Needless to say, it's safe to assume that combining a little smoke with some extremely on-theme toys will be a super fun way to enjoy the day and everything weed has to offer. And even better? In honor of the occasion, Lovers will be having a two-day sale starting on 4/20, where everything on the site will be 20 percent off using the promo code "LIFTED20." Enjoy the high.
Check out the pasties and plugs below.
Photo courtesy of Lovers
