Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz... You Know What?

Lucky paparazzi struck gold in London last week when they spotted famous faces Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz canoodling around town.

Page Six reports the pair were seen around Londontown on a "romantic night out," following recent press appearances Kravitz has taken with her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler. While gossip rags initially ran with the story she and Butler were an item, it seems they're just coworkers and also hot, which often tricks onlookers into thinking otherwise. The real story are these photos with Styles, who was previously linked to Kravitz's gal pal Taylor Swift. Famously, the pair dated a while back, inspiring many of the songs on Swift's 1989 with rumors that One Direction's "Perfect" was about Swift herself. At the time, she wrote various clues into the lyrics and liner notes of the record-breaking album that propagated theories the track list was an artistic retelling of her relationship.

The photos couldn't come at a worse time for Kravitz, seeing as Swift just got engaged to Kelce yesterday and her fans are feeling particularly sensitive. She'll probably survive just fine, because she is cool and successful and otherwise unbothered by the celebrity tabloid machine. As mentioned, she's friends with Swift in some way that isn't very clear to the rest of us, appearing in photographs with the singer and being asked about her in various interviews. That's about the best approximation we get on the pop star's inner life, sans court documents concerning Blake Lively or dinners with Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez. That said, it wouldn't be the first time Swift or Styles were linked. In 2020, fans pointed out that Kravitz's Instagram was being perused by Styles, as seen in the below screenshot:

In 2021, her father Lenny Kravitz also admitted he could "possibly" see how Styles would have been influenced by his own fashion choices back in the day. During an interview with People, Kravitz explained: "We met years ago on the road and became friendly, [he's a] really sweet guy. And he was evolving from his group to what he's doing now, solo. So, it's nice to see him in the suits and the boas and all this stuff that I did back in the '90s."