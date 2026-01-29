Did You See What They Wore to the 'Wuthering Heights' Premiere?

Will you be PAPER's valentine? At the very least, will you look at the Valentine's Day inspired outfits at the Wuthering Heights premiere with us?

I'd normally start these red carpet roundups with something like: "The stars were out at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday night." But that isn't technically true, since a gaggle of influencers and MomTok were in heavy attendance. That doesn't dismiss the star power, though! Besides the radiance emitted by mega-watt talent like Kate Berlant and Hong Chau, I guess it's also true that Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi were also there. No time for them, though, since Charli xcx shut down the carpet in custom Vivienne Westwood while Ariana Madix gave romantic corpse bride — a compliment! — in Almée Couture. Did I mention MomTok was also there?

Because I am a helpful person, and also because Valentine's Day is coming up and I'd like lots of chocolate from our dear reader's, I've pulled together best and brightest looks of the night. MomTok is also here, for reasons that will become obvious when one lays eyes on them. Let's get into it!

Margot Robbie The story here is not this couture pull. It's Schiaparelli, of course, and the bleed of crimson at the skirt with this anachronistic nude bustier with a lace bustier is the dramatic effect we've come to expect from the house. Still, the real shocker is her jewelry, known worldwide as Elizabeth Taylor’s Taj Mahal diamond necklace. Given to the Queen of Hollywood by Richard Burton back in the day, the piece says much of Robbie's ambition of late. This woman doesn't just want to be a film star, she wants to be the film star, and much like the Barbie press run, she's completely subsumed in the performance of the film and its messaging. (At least as Emerald Fennel has interpreted in.) There's a delightful, wry humor to drawing a parallel between Taylor and Catherine from Wuthering Heights in this way.

Jacob Elordi Speaking of movie stars, here's Jacob Elordi in a black tux and sunglasses. We all see him, right? Standing there, tall, in a black tux and sunglasses. Ok, that's about enough of him then. I don't want to keep looking at him like this, jawline out, tall, in his black tux — it's giving me anxiety.

Hong Chau Thom Browne just gets it. Hong Chau gets it even more! This Thom Browne moment is whimsical and irreverent, just like the oddball carpet for the film. These shoes are perhaps my favorite accessories of the season, and this bustle contrasted with the structured plaid is the house at it's very best. Kudos to Chau, kudos to her stylist, and kudos, at last, to Thom Browne!

Charli xcx If Elizabeth Taylor was the Queen of Hollywood, Charli xcx is the Mistress of Pop. Here she in in custom Vivienne Westwood, looking exactly like you'd expect a cool British party girl to look in custom Vivienne Westwood. The hair is dramatic, the glam is signature, the dress is a moment. (The moment, if you will.) I could invent a reason to dislike this look, because that is a popular approach to talking about Charli here on the internet of late. Whatever I'd come up with would be a lie, of course, because the look and her approach to pop culture myth-making is nigh-perfect. I'd rather there be more Madonnas in this world than Katy Perrys. Should that comparison go over anyone's head, then you're not invited to sit at the table with me and Charli and Kate Berlant. That's just how it goes!

Ariana Madix Ariana Madix looks like those mannequins they use to show what muscles and tendons look like underneath our skin but in a dramatic and sexy way. Like if one of those mannequins got yassified by the contemporary couture market. I'm also a big fan of this transition to full time brunette we've seen from her of late. Also, is that an engagement ring I spy on her left hand?

Kate Berlant I'd also like to brielfly mention Kate Berlant, who's starring in Charli xcx's upcoming feature film debut The Moment. We're longtime Berlant-heads at PAPER, and there's quite literally nothing on God's accursed earth she could do to make us doubt her for one single second. This dress is no exception. It's flirty and chic and it makes me want to stop her in the bathroom at Gracias Madre and ask her "Wait, can you tell me what lipstick that is diva?"

Meg Stalter Speaking of funny brunettes we love, here's Meg Stalter. For reasons that will be exceedingly obvious when you follow this advice: I suggest everyone go scroll through her Instagram right now to get an idea of what's going on and what can be done.

Anyway, see below for the other glamazons — and MomTok members — that showed up to walk the carpet.

Tove Lo Tits out for Heathcliff!

Cara Delevingne

Daus Mendoza

Quannah Chasinghorse

Atsuko Okatsuka

Snitchery

Jullian Mercado

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Jeremy Scott

Momtok