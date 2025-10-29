Best Dressed at the Ball Game: Fashion at the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays and the LA Dodgers are halfway through a weeklong battle to take home a season championship title. Many of our favorite artists and actors from both sides of the USA-Canada border just so happen to be fashionably invested.

Baseball season concludes each year with the World Series, in which two top teams compete in a best-of-seven playoff. The first two games of the series took place at Rogers Centre in Toronto – the Blue Jays’ home field – and games three through five are set for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. If the teams are tied up, games will return once more to Toronto.

The tournament, which continues into November 1, is currently three games deep, with Monday night's game going for 18 whole innings. (Regular games run for nine innings.) Celebrities have been turning up for their teams in style — whether they're repping their merch wholeheartedly or paying more subtle homage, it’s fun to treat their game day outfits as a fashion lookbook of sorts. The players on the field are all wearing the same thing, after all.

Drake, Game 1 At first look, it might seem like Drake was out of the know around who was playing. However, the rapper’s varsity jacket posted a homage to late (and deeply controversial) Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who coached the Don Bosco Eagles for more than a decade. Pairing the tribute with a pendant of Toronto’s CN Tower and a white tee, the look is all nostalgia. A longtime and outspoken Jays fan, it's clear that the Canadian artist knows his Toronto lore better than most.

Jacob Elordi, Game 3 Here’s someone who’s running against the tide. The Wuthering Heights actor showed up to Game 3 yesterday with an LA Dodgers snapback cap and black zip-up, keeping his allegiance lowkey. The fit looks like what a Dodgers fan might have worn to safely support them from the Toronto side of the operation, but hey, he looks sharp.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Game 3 The couple made an appearance out on the town to watch game three from the stands in LA, where Justin made his allegiances clear. The Ontario-born singer paired a Blue Jays jersey with matching blue shades and a maroon beanie, as well as a newly clean-shaven face. Meanwhile, Hailey kept it neutral in a gray hoodie, but her facial sticker might hint at a shared Blue Jays bias with her husband. Rumor has it that despite their moment at the Dijon concert in San Diego two days back, Kendall Jenner got disinvited because she’s backing the Dodgers.

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert, Game 3 This pop princess also got taken out to the ballgame. Accompanied by LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert — who she publicly confirmed her romance with in a fieldside kiss at his game on Oct. 5 — the pair stood out most for their accessories. Beer’s skinny glasses frames and hoop earrings, as well as Herbert’s Callaway Golf Cap, are a tasteful touch. The couple’s cozy ensembles also feel like the right move for an afternoon spent outdoors. I'd imagine Herbert is glad he’s not the one playing today.

Nelly Furtado, Game 1 The “Maneater” artist showed up and showed her allegiance for the Blue Jays in two tones, with a jersey and cap to boot. Furtado also combatted the chilly fall weather with a fur coat, wrapping up the look with a cheetah print purse.

Jonas Brothers, Game 2 Self-proclaimed Yankees fans though they are, the trio showed up at the second game of the World Series subtly repping the Toronto team with blue touches. Nick wore a light button-up, Joe donned a dark wash denim jacket, and Kevin wore yellow, perhaps betraying different team allegiances within the family. Their coordination was spotlighted during their performance of hit song “I Can’t Lose” at the end of the fifth inning. The brothers serve as ambassadors for Stand Up to Cancer, an initiative working with the MLB. The workwear vibes make it look like the brothers have a shared capsule wardrobe, and I, personally, am loving for it.

Jeff Goldblum, Game 3 Goldblum turned up to Game 3 in LA to watch alongside his family. He looked characteristically dapper in a blue and green checked shirt, black hat, and tinted glasses, as well as a two-toned electric green jacket. It’s very Oz — fitting for the impending premiere of Wicked: For Good.