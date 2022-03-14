Fashion
Miss Fame Says Fashion Industry Books Queens 'Performatively'
by Evan Ross Katz
4h
I know we already hashed out the Miu Miu micro-mini skirt in the never-not-in-session court of public opinion, but since we last chatted it’s peaked even more. Kiernan Shipka. Lorde. Violet Chachki. Kaitlyn Dever. Rina Lipa. The Miu Miu School for Girls, as some have called it online, remains in session. If the question being posed was "have we reached pique micro-mini?" the answer has come back an astounding "no." That "no" is from celebs and stylists mainly, as the fatigue grows louder from those online, which, if I were a celeb or stylist, would only propel me to go harder. But let’s get to the new.
Sunday evening saw not one, but two award shows: The BAFTAs and the Critics Choice Awards. While many celebs chose one or the other, Lady Gaga decided to have her cake and eat it too. She showed up first in a custom bottle-green Ralph Lauren (a good way to generate some buzz for the brand ahead of their show) pleated velvet plunging gown with silk taffeta insets. She then slipped into a custom gold and black Gucci crystal-embellished silk satin gown that was inspired by the house’s Spring 2022 collection (the shows were shot simultaneously on the same night, with a second ceremony in London for Critics' Choice).
Other notables were Kristen Stewart, who in a rare yay moment was freed from her Chanel restraints but turned it nay in her choice to wear D*lce & G*bbana, a brand whose presence continues to rise on the red carpet. As is prototypical, we got a lot of presence from the big houses. Hoyeon Jung, Selena Gomez and Lee Jung-jae in Louis Vuitton, and Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson in Gucci, Jamie Dornan, Jean Smart, Mj Rodriguez and Ella Purnell in Valentino, all at the CCAs.
Meanwhile, at the BAFTAs you had Alana Haim, Millie Bobby Brown, Léa Seydoux, Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton, Sienna Miller, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Salma Hayek in Gucci, and Simone Ashley, Haley Bennett and Sophie Okonedo in Valentino.
As for best dressed at that show? At the CCA’s it was Jasmin Savoy Brown in Prada, Kristen Wiig in Rodarte, Indya Moore in Off-White.
Stand-outs from the BAFTAs included Daniel Kaluuya and Lashana Lynch in Prada, Rachel Zegler in Vivienne Westwood, Ariana DeBose in Oscar de la Renta and Kodi Smit-McPhee in Louis Vuitton. "This was a completely new silhouette for Kodi and we wanted to try something we haven’t done before," says stylist Jared Eng. "We saw a similar look on the runway, so when LV gave us the opportunity to do a custom look, we put our brains together, exchanged sketches, samples, and lots of feedback. Et voila!"
Up next: The Oscars.
Chris Pine in Sandro (Photo via Getty)
New iteration of Chris Pine just dropped! It’s being described as "70s guru formalwear," which NGL I see it, but Pine’s new look is, according to the actor, somewhat of an homage to Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band fame. "It’s equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future here,” everyone’s favorite Hollywood Chris told Entertainment Tonight about his new bushy aesthetic. "If there's any excuse not to shave and have makeup put on, I, you know..." Oh, we know.
The look in question came atop a cream Sandro suit, styled by Wendi and Nicole Ferreira, at the premiere of his new film All the Old Knives at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills. Some saw at cosplaying disco Leonard Mccoy, while others felt it was giving "cult." I see it more as an "excuse me sir, how dare you?" in managing to both perplex and titillate. But hey, I’m of the school of thinking that Pine is incapable of looking anything other than DILFy, a particularly notable accomplishment in that he is not even yet a father.
Who had the most star-studded FROW? Was it Louis Vuitton, which assembled Julianne Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Stone, Sarah Paulson, Alicia Vikander, Gemma Chan, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner?
Or was it Saint Laurent, who got Demi Moore, Jacob Elordi, Amber Valetta, Victoria Beckham, Donatella Versace and Maude Apatow?
Or how about Balenciaga, which saw Kim Kardashian next to Alexa Demie plus Salma Hayek, Diplo and Sinead Burke?
Lest we not forget about Dior, which had Rihanna, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexa Chung, Ira Law, Olivia Palermo, Yara Shahidi and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
Can’t decide? Don’t worry, there’s more options. Loewe had Tracee Ellis Ross, Kiernan Shipka, Miss Fame, Alexa Chung, Amina Muaddi and Ella Emhoff? How about that?
Or, for your consideration Kim Kardashian, Storm Reid, Rita Ora, Emma Mackey, Mackenzie Davis and Charli D’Amelio at Prada?
Okay, but what about Paris Jackson, Taylor Hill, Naomie Harris, Venus Williams and Kehlani at Givenchy?
Or how could we leave out Julianne Moore and Jacob Elordi at Bottega Veneta? Or Kylie Minogue and Julia Fox at Versace? Or Demi Moore and Gugu Mbatha-Raw at Chloe? Or Anne Hathway and Alexander Skarsgård at Armani?
This all to say the star-studded FROW is very much back and in full force.
And speaking of Front Rows, I think we need not waste another moment not talking about Miss Fame. Fame attended Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Vivienne Westwood, MAITREPIERRE, Miu Miu, Loewe, Giambattista Valli and Rochas, in addition to a number of parties and openings, as one does when you’re an international drag icon. Before drag performers sitting front row or walking Fashion Week runways became first the du jour and then the norm, Fame was there, cementing her place at the top.
"I went hard and I was prepared," Fame says of her time in Paris. Fame says she dipped into her archived latex collection. "I wanted it to be a bit more severe. I wanted it to be overtly sexual. I wanted to claim my identity and my femininity in a completely more realized way and not play it safe at all." Fame’s skillset adheres in her ability to understand the assignment, and cater it to herself. Take, for instance, her closing look at the Miu Miu show, which saw her add a bit more fetish, a fame signature, in the form of a tightly-cinched corset and touch of latex courtesy of Atsuko Kudo.
Was it all as glamorous as it looked from the inside? "It’s a total front, fashion is totally faking it," she says of the seemingly inclusive nature of including more queens at show. "They are not supporting us the way they should. The performatively pay the queens for a booking. Extended contracts are rare. Give a girl a fucking break. You’ll see Doutzen Kroes or Karlie Kloss or Bella Hadid raking in the dough, and they’ll offer us a 10th of the rate they give to those girls. It’s insane and incredibly insulting and completely infuriating."
Still, Fame says, "I'm committed. I’m invested. And I look great. I know what I do is top tier. There’s nobody touching it the way I do outside of Violet Chachki. The other girls are good, but I’m great. It’s cute, but that kind of quality comes from time and the resources of support and a family of fashion that really has your back.” And that’s that on that!
Another day, another development in the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce saga.
It all started Monday when Ye took to Instagram to once again allege his ex was trying to keep him away from their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," the rapper captioned a photo of North's bag, which she decorated with enamel pins of her mom, dad and an alien.
"This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost," Ye continued. "As the priest of my him Don't worry Northy God is still alive."
According to TMZ though, Kim quickly called bullshit in the comments section, asking him to "please stop with this narrative," especially since he was "just here this morning picking up the kids for school."
Granted, this isn't the first time Ye's accused Kim of doing this, as he previously claimed his estranged wife of kidnapping their daughter Chicago after supposedly barring him from her joint birthday celebration with cousin Stormi Webster.
“I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said in a video where he also accused Kim of playing "games" in their ongoing custody battle. However, he went on to say in a follow-up video that Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, eventually sent him the address.
At the time, sources said Kim was "shocked" by the allegation, as Ye was "never not invited." And while she didn't publicly address that particular incident, she did recently state in recent court documents that she had wanted to keep their divorce proceedings private.
“I very much desire to be divorced,” she said, later adding that "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."
Then, came a series of videos posted by Ye this past weekend, in which he accused Kim of keeping North from him by not allowing her at his Sunday Service event. He also claimed she wouldn't let him weigh in on where the kids should go to school.
Shortly after Ye's latest attack, alleged text messages between Ye and Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, were posted by the comedian's friend Dave Sirus. In the exchange, Pete told Ye to "grow the fuck up," before taunting him by sending a selfie of himself "in bed with your wife."
"I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet," Pete wrote, though he also went on to tell Ye he was willing to privately talk with him at the Beverly Hills Hotel "man to man."
"Let me help you man. I struggle with mental health stuff too. It's not an easy journey," he continued. "You don't have to feel this way anymore. There's no shame in having a little help. You'll be so happy and at peace."
See Kim's comment on Ye's post below.
Pete Davidson is adding "astronaut" to his resumé.
Next week, the star will be shot into suborbital space on one of Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rockets. The March 23 flight makes Davidson the latest celebrity to take the 10-minute ride, following William Shatner's October trip, Michael Strahan's December excursion and, of course, Bezos himself, who took the first flight last July.
This time around, the comedian is “an honorary guest" who will board the company's 60-foot rocket, New Shepard, alongside five paying customers. He will be joined by investor Marty Allen, former NASA manager George Nield, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, as well as couple Sharon and Marc Hagle, the latter of whom owns property company Tricor International. Notably, Sharon Hagle also founded a non-profit called SpaceKids Global, which is dedicated to teaching kids about space flights.
According to CNN, Davidson will basically attend a few days of space camp at Blue Origin's West Texas facility, where he will train for the flight,. The experience entails the rocket breaking the sound barrier as it climbs 60+ miles above the Earth's surface, allowing the passengers to feel a few minutes of weightlessness after the passenger capsule detaches from the booster towards the top of its flight path. Davidson and Co. will then experience intense G-force before the parachutes are deployed to slow down the capsule and safely land.
Looks like Ye's going have to wait a little longer for that "man to man" meetup.
Read CNN's full report here.
After a flurry of online backlash, Jane Campion quickly apologized to Venus and Serena Williams for her "thoughtless comment" during her acceptance speech for Best Director last night at the 2022 Critic’s Choice Awards.
Receiving accolades for her film The Power of the Dog, Campion started strong thanking fellow nominees, before addressing the tennis stars who were in attendance for King Richard, a screenplay based on their lives, saying, "Venus and Serena, you're such marvels. However, you don't play against the guys, like I have to."
Social media was quick to swoop in, finding Campion’s quippy comments about the Williams sisters unnecessary, dismissive — and all too familiar.
We’ve all worked with or for a Jane Campion. pic.twitter.com/iCYsaFN5Sy— Kimberly Drew (@museummammy) March 14, 2022
Fashion editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson remarked in an Instagram story that she was “0% surprised” by the unnecessary comment. “I’m so tired of black women being the butt of people’s jokes... some people will literally use any occasion to bring us down.”
Others, like director Ava Duvernay, hinted that Campion’s comment ignored Serena and Venus’ dedication to the women’s equity movement.
Did you know that in the mid-2000s Venus Williams battled Wimbledon for women to have equal prize money as male players? She even lobbied British Parliament. She won. In 2013, I made a doc about her quiet activism called VENUS VS. Think it’s on @hulu now. pic.twitter.com/LK8pgptTX1— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 14, 2022
The comment about the Williams sisters comes off the heels of Campion’s response to Sam Elliot’s criticism of The Power of the Dog. Elliot, who has acted in a series of Westerns, described the film as “homoerotic,” and a “piece of shit.”
Campion retorted, "What can I say? I'm sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. Sorry to say it, but he's not a cowboy; he's an actor. The West is a mythic space and there's a lot of room on the range." But her off-handed callout of the Williams invited criticism regarding how intersectional her feminist stance is, begging the question of who there is room for on Campion’s mythic range.
However, Campion backtracked her remarks shortly thereafter, commenting in Variety, “the last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus.”
“Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring," she continued, "Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.” The all-star sisters have yet to respond, and we hope are celebrating the sweeping success of King Richard, for which Will Smith took home Best Actor, adding to the film’s five existing wins.
Billie Lourd is a married woman!
According to People, the actress got hitched to Austen Rydell in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday. The confirmation comes shortly after Lourd's American Horror Story co-star Leslie Grossman posted an Instagram Story about being "sad" that the "most fun" wedding weekend was over.
"But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges," Grossman teased. "I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it."
To back up Grossman's statement, a source also told the publication that Lourd's father, Bryan, got a big block of hotel rooms for all the guests and, apparently, there was even a private pool party. But that shouldn't be surprising, given they had plenty of time to plan the big event, as the couple initially got engaged in June 2020, three months before welcoming their son, Kingston Fisher, in September.
Lourd and Rydell initially dated when they were younger before breaking things off. However, People reported that they reconnected in 2017, with the groom even coming with Lourd and her father to see the North Lights in Norway for the anniversary of mother Carrie Fisher's death.
Congratulations to the happy couple! Read People's entire report here.
