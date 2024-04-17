Getting Dior Ready with Emma Brooks

On Monday night, Dior payed homage to New York City with a special runway show at Brooklyn Museum. The bridge between both cultures was Marlene Dietrich, from whom creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri drew inspiration by combining the Dior silhouette with the the actor's boyish style.

The evening brought together influencers and celebrities like Anya Taylor Joy, Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike, and Haerin from the K-pop group NewJeans. From Los Angeles, multi-hyphenate content creator Emma Brooks flew over to the East Coast to get glammed up in Dior and attend the show. Brooks is a beauty queen, literally. In 2019, she was crowned Miss Louisiana Teen USA, and since then, she's amassed more than 5 million followers who tune into her 'fit checks and intimate vlogs where she openly talks about being diagnosed bipolar and living with depression in hopes of helping others.

For Dior's special Pre-Fall 2024 show, Brooks documented her experience for PAPER in an exclusive photo diary. Click through the gallery, below, to follow her along for the evening.

Starting off strong with a full face of Dior Beauty glam.