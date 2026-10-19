What’s in a Victoria’s Secret Model’s Media Diet?

Backstage at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles, I’m wearing 50 shades of red. A cherry Tankair top, a bi-colored maroon and blush Paloma Wool skirt and a cardinal hand-me-down leather handbag. As a journalist, I believe in dressing for the interviews you wish to conduct in the world. Today, I am dressed true to myself. I’d like the models to match that quality when I present one simple set of questions. The lives of supermodels have long been studied and speculated about, with an arbitrary focus on what these women eat. I care not about that; if you look bangin, you look bangin. I am curious, however, about a different set of consumption habits that these women indulge in: their media diets.



In the digital age, there is a hyperfixation, by both the poster and the post-consumer, on media intake. Which song pairs with which selfie? Which Letterboxd review is deserving of a story post? Which beach read, draped across an abdomen or a pair of legs, gets flicked-up and lands as a third slide in a carousel?



I want to go deeper. I want to explore outside of the ‘gram’s careful curation. I’d like to know what everyone- model or not- is looking for whenever they need some fuel for the head or heart or wherever needs entertainment tending.

So in the pink velvet-curtained press holding cell, surrounded by folks with publication-labeled microphones and iPhone cameras set to capture short-form content, I take a deep breath, open my voice memos app and say some quick self-affirmations: You’re not a model; you don’t have to look like one. You’re not a model; you don’t have to look like one. You’re not a model; you don’t have to look like one. I am kind and sensitive and writerly and have a gentle enough disposition that lets people know it’s actually really fun to speak with me.



Who I am is a girl who loves all kinds of media. A girl who nerds out to know other girls’ media preferences.

I’m also a doll, so the t-girls are my first subjects.







With eight hours until showtime, Alex Consani is already pumping. Down the dressing room aisles. In her robe and rollers, gassing the girls getting their own sets snugged up to their scalps. I snag her for a second, and she tells me about leaning towards music during show weeks.



“I was listening to Joni Mitchell in the car on the way here. ‘California,’” Consani tells me.



A beautiful choice, paired with the soundtrack of her Bay Area upbringing, which sticks with her on days like this.



“I was listening to Mike Sherm downnn. And E-40. I’m unc on these bitches.”



Though Consani received Model of the Year two years ago, she stays studying the greats.



“I love watching old VS shows. I watched 2006 and 2012 yesterday. ‘PH-PH-PH-Phresh out the runway,’ you know?”



I do know! I listened to that song on my own drive over this morning.



The people’s newly-crowned princess, Summer Dirx, is into film. Going to them. Not discussing them with a critical lens.



“I liked The Invite,” Dirx says.



I ask about music, which she explains she’s in a weird place with.



“I didn’t have a phone for three weeks. I left it in a cab, so I was just having fun with myself. I was baking bread. I have ADHD, so that pile of clothes in my room got cleaned up real fast.”



She’s thankfully been reunited with her cell. One anthem streams through it today.



“‘Your Love is My Drug’ by Ke$ha is my favorite song. It’s the only song.”



Dirx brought a book backstage, Intermezzo by Sally Rooney. She rarely reads books with a male protagonist, but is trying something new.



“Reading from a boy’s perspective is kind of erotic.”



True that, sister. I recommend her All the King’s Men by Robert Penn Warren.



I speak too with 2023’s Model of The Year, Paloma Elsesser, about books.



“I’m a Kindle girl. I read London Falling recently, which was easy and super popular. It doesn’t always have to be that deep.”



Elsesser fell asleep last night to affirmations, then admits that she was in the car with Consani this morning, streaming that same Joni Mitchell and E-40 combo.



Over the whirr of a blow dryer in her hair, Joan Smalls gushes about her love for psychologically thrilling film and television.



“I love East of Eden on Netflix,” Smalls says.



She’s a music girl at her core. The sexy, energetic stuff never leaves her rotation.



“I play Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B whether I’m booked for a show or not. Afrohouse music too.”



Natalia Bryant, who shares my Southern California Alma Mater, tells me about her academic taste in film.



“I studied film production,” Bryant says. “I loved watching The Bicycle Thief and The Phantom Thread for class.”



Musically, she’s tuned into Beyoncé and Tate McRae, who will bless the VS stage later. She’s pumped to pump.

Yasmin Wijnaldum says she’s catching You Can See Everything later to celebrate walking the show.Wijnaldum’s plan puts it plainly. There’s always something on the horizon.



Our media diets are continuous and evolving and celebratory and anticipatory. They are everything to us, whether we walk the show or watch it, sing the song or just have it on every playlist. These regimens provide a special kind of satiety. They curb a certain kind of hunger.

I will stop writing and enjoy the show, feeding my soul in the process.

Story and photography by Andie Kirby