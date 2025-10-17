Trisha Paytas Has Been Enrolled at 'Euphoria' High

The last time that the almost fable-like lives of tormented teens in Euphoria graced my screen, I was in high school. The four-year wait between seasons 2 and 3 of Sam Levinson’s hit HBO drama has seen leading lady Zendaya get engaged, Sydney Sweeney get cancelled, Jacob Elordi embody Elvis in a Sofia Coppola flick, and Hunter Schaefer join The Hunger Games’ canon.

The starmaking series has also seen me age from younger than the show’s misguided protagonists to older than they were at the last season’s end.

This morning, the show’s official Instagram account posted an updated list of 18 new cast members for its fabled third season, and Trisha Paytas is one of them. Following the announcement, she reposted an enthusiastic text exchange with her talent agent, adding, “BEST DAY EVER!!!”

Between her yet-to-be announced role in the drama, ongoing Trishmas live show tour and her upcoming three-week stint in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, she’s on a versatile and generational acting run.

To catch people up: Euphoria follows an ensemble cast of high schoolers within the fictional town of East Highland, California. Headed by struggling teenage addict Rue, viewers are subject to the teens’ scandalous lives, set to the aestheticized sullen fluorescent lighting and grandiose scoring of musical artist Labrinth. Even if you haven’t watched the show in its entirety, you’ve likely seen clips of the fight between Sweeney and Alexa Demie’s characters, Cassie and Maddie (“How long have you been fucking Nate Jacobs?), when it went viral in the winter of ’22.

Although HBO renewed the series for a third season in February 2022, the rigorous and expanding schedules of the cast’s rising stars, the death of principle actor Angus Cloud and sheer span of time that had passed since season 2’s release had left the fate of the story and the question of who would return to tell it in question. This past February, the show confirmed the return of 10 of its leads, with no surprise departures.

Other just-announced Euphoria newcomers include Natasha Lyonne, Sam Trammell, and Danielle Deadwyler, the latter of whom features in a first-look photo where she smokes a cigarette stoveside. The post also confirms the return of 8 actors from seasons past – Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Dominic Fike, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, Alana Ubach and Sophia Rose Wilson. If anyone is worried that the five-minute guitar solo from Elliot was the last we’d seen of him or have been hoping for more offhand commentary from the teens’ relatives, we're in luck.

The series in the past has featured a constellation of notable supporting actors and guest stars, from Colman Domingo’s Primetime Emmy award-winning stint as Rue’s sponsor Ali Muhammad or former porn actress Chloe Cherry making waves for her role as Faye in season 2. With HBO announcing the show’s set return in Spring 2026, I’m willing to bet that Trisha joins those names as a breakout star too.