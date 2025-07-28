James Gunn Weighs in on Trisha Paytas’ Son, Aquaman

Trisha Paytas has this one handy skill: only giving birth during major celebrity deaths, and then naming the maybe-reincarnated celebrities things like Malibu Barbie — and now Aquaman.

The mother of three shared an update on her family last week after giving birth to her son, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon. Her caption on the accompanying Instagram announcement read: “Born 07.12.25 @ 12:40 am 🙏”

The name was somehow that smallest piece of the hubbub surrounding her latest baby-making endeavors, seeing as rock icon Ozzy Osbourne died mere moments before she supposedly gave birth. Back in 2022, her first daughter Malibu Barbie was born a week after Queen Elizabeth II died. While Elvis didn’t have any celebrity deaths preceding her birth, Pope Francis died a year later, on her first birthday. Some fans believe his soul went to rest in her body.

Now that Ozzy’s been reincarnated, Superman director and DC Movies maestro James Gunn would like to revisit the discussion about Aquaman’s name. Speaking to ET at Comic Con, Gunn had this to say: “I saw that, yes. I think that’s cool! I mean, I hope he does okay in school. I had a hard time with the last name Gunn, like Tommy Gun, BB Gun, Ray Gun. I’m like, ‘Okay, we get it.’” For good measure, Gunn added: “Is the middle name Gary or something? [...] Are they gonna call him AQ? Won’t he get made fun of at school? Do kids make fun of kids anymore?”

Knowing Trish, there’s no way any of these children are going to schools where names like Malibu Barbie or Aquaman are uncommon. And she’s no stranger to defending her choice in baby names either, seeing as there was similar controversy around her decision to name her daughter Elvis instead of Presley or Priscilla.

In a video from her second pregnancy, she told fans: “Everyone’s like name her Presley instead, name her Presley or Priscilla. And it’s like, Presley is a very common name, and that’s not bad. They’re beautiful names. But it’s actually really common. But I think it’s so funny that so many people out there were being like, different and unique when they were suggesting that to me, and I was like, ‘That’s literally the most common name I hear all the time.’” I guarantee you, Trisha, that nobody has ever been more unique than you, the most singular woman walking this planet currently. Congrats on the newborn!