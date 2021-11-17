Travis Scott and Drake are facing a $750 million lawsuit over the Astroworld tragedy.

On Tuesday, Buzbee Law Firm filed the suit on behalf of at least 125 victims and the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta. Acosta was amongst the 10 people who died during a crowd surge at the festival, which also left hundreds of people injured. The lawsuit also names Live Nation, Epic Records and event streamer, Apple Music, as defendants, alongside several others.

According to court documents obtained by People, the Houston-based law firm claimed Acosta went into cardiac arrest and collapsed before being "trampled by those fighting to prevent themselves from being crushed." The surge reportedly happened when Drake appeared on stage as a special guest, with the firm also arguing that Scott has a "prolific" history of "inciting violence" at his shows.

"As he lay there under a mass of humanity, dying, the music played and streamed on — for almost forty minutes," Buzbee alleged. "Axel Acosta loved and adored Travis Scott and the other performers at Astroworld — the feeling was not mutual."

The filing went on to accuse the defendants of not even making a "minimal effort" to keep concertgoers safe before Buzbee reiterated that "the victims on that night went to Astroworld for fun." The firm added that Scott's offers to cover the funerals of those who died and refund tickets for all attendees was a "transparent and grotesque effort of the Defendants to limit their liability, after the fact, to the families of those killed or injured."

"The Acosta family would rather [Scott] have privately spent money on proper planning, adequate security and medical staff before the concert, instead of publicly stating that he would pay for the funerals of those that were crushed and killed," Buzbee continued. The law firm also stated that it will file another lawsuit on behalf of 100 other people.

Per the Houston Chronicle, Scott and concert organizers are also facing at least 36 other lawsuits based on similar accusations.

In response, the rapper's attorney, Edwin McPherson, said that "nobody told" Scott about the mass casualty event until afterwards. Scott also issued a statement via social media, writing that he was "absolutely devastated by what took place."