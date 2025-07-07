Timothée Chalamet Debuts 'Strega Nona' Summer Style

Timothée Chalamet has a new role for the summer: Strega Nona impersonator.

The South of France was graced this week by the world’s most swaggiest actor and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner , who is also the most of something in the world. The pair were snapped by paparazzi out and about in Saint-Tropez, with Jenner in teeny little glasses and a Jean Paul Gaultier sailor dress from the ‘90s, known for its distinct cone bra . Quite the archive pull to bring out for a day in the south of France, especially when your boyfriend looks like Strega Nona.

Chalamet’s fashion sense has often delighted both myself and the fashion commentariat , known for his mix of streetwear and sleek suiting. It’s a unique blend of elements found only in white boys who went to art school in New York City and make a whole thing out of it. (Remember his rapping ?) Consider me unsurprised, if still moved, by his latest new sartorial choice to dress like a children’s picture book from 1975 about an Italian grandmother and her big pot of soup.

Eager paps snapped the pair hand in hand, her in that tight little dress, him with a kerchief around his Nike cap. He paired the scarf with a Nigeria soccer jersey and some trousers, his wrist adorned by a simple gold chain. I would have preferred it without the hat, only because I just like the scarf so much, but I’m content that we now have many photos of him looking like Justin Bieber whenever he skulks about in the background of Hailey Bieber’s pap shots.

It’s always like this, isn’t it? Men dress up like Strega Nona while their famous girlfriends put on archival Jean Paul Gaultier minis with cone boobs and full glam. It’s a balance essential to preserving the ecosystem of young Hollywood through the ages, but especially now, when Chalamet’s whole vibe is literally doing whatever he wants — despite the express wishes of Club Chalamet.

The pair also made headlines last week when Jenner went Instagram official with the actor, following him on Instagram. He still doesn’t follow her back, as of press time, but he did put on a little headscarf for her pap walk. I think that means it's still true love.

Photo via Getty