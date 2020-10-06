America
A new show on the four women who conquered the runways and fronted magazine covers throughout the '90s is coming soon to your screens. "The Supermodels," which stars legends Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, will revisit their careers and how they came to rule the modeling industry.

According to Deadline, the show was picked up by Apple TV+ from Imagine Documentaries and is being directed by Barbara Kopple. While details are being kept under wraps, the women took to social media today to share their excitement about the news.

"I'm excited to reunite with my friends to celebrate & examine the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions of modeling in the fashion industry through time," said Crawford on Twitter, while Turlington wrote that she's "looking forward to looking back on this unprecedented time in fashion with these incredible women whom I have grown up with."

One of their most famous moments was their epic runway finale for Gianni Versace's Fall 1991 show, where they closed it out together singing along to George Michael's song "Freedom!" (They also appeared in the music video.) Together, they were among the highest paid models of the decade and practically disrupted the '90s modeling scene. Stay tuned for more updates!

Photo via Getty/ Paul Massey

