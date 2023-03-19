The Setlist for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is Going Viral

Taylor Swift is back on tour for the first time since 2018 — and every detail of the tour is making headlines.

After notoriously crashing the Ticketmaster website — causing Swift to comment and the Swifties to sue — the much-anticipated Eras tour has kicked off this weekend at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Ahead of the tour, the city of Glendale renamed itself Swift City. And now, the tour setlist, which includes 44 songs, has gone viral on Twitter.

Related | Taylor Swift Fans Refuse to Settle In Ticketmaster Lawsuit

The 44-song setlist is proof of Swift's immense catalogue, traversing through her various eras and her ten studio albums. It includes staples of her live shows — including older hits like "Love Story," "Style," and "You Belong With Me" — as well as some that she hasn't performed often, like "Cruel Summer." Naturally, the latter category includes many songs from her more recent albums, given that the Lover Fest, which was slated for 2020, was cancelled altogether.

"Taylor Swift performed a setlist of a magnificent 44 SONGS for the opening night of ‘The Eras Tour’ today in Swift City, Arizona!," proclaimed one enthusiastic fan account. "The show lasted approximately 3 HOURS LONG and she took little to no breaks!" Another wrote, "The eras tour setlist shows how truly versatile taylor swift has been throughout her entire career."

Twitter users weren't the only ones who expressed excitement over the setlist revelation. Singer Kelsea Ballerini actually stopped her own show mid-concert in order to ask audience members if they had any news about Swift's setlist. "Is anyone else stalking the Eras tour — has it started?" Ballerini asked to the cheering crowd. "I have one question: is Cruel Summer on the setlist? It is? Wow, that's my Super Bowl — I gotta be honest."

Swift's performance also includes a number of costume changes and 10 distinct acts corresponding to her 10 studio albums. With 52 stops total going through August, upcoming stops in the United States include Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, and Los Angeles. International dates have yet to be announced. See the full setlist in the Twitter thread below.