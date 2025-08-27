Internet Sleuths Have Found Where Taylor Swift Got Enagaged

Taylor Swift's album rollouts move quick, but the Swifties move quicker in picking up secret clues from them!

As was entirely predictable from the start, online sleuths discovered the location of the engagement photos between the global phenom pop star and her NFL hubby-to-be, Travis Kelce. Shocker, the now-famous photos from around the engagement were snapped at his Kansas home in Leawood, once going for nearly $7 million on Zillow.

In photos of a defunct Zillow listing, onlookers can snoop around his super-massive estate, featuring a colossal swimming pool, BBQ area and various gardens. One in particular is of note, being the place where the couple posed for their Instagram announcement Tuesday afternoon. See some views of it below, pulled right from an archived version of the Zillow listing:

The archway in particular is where the actual photos took place, although the grounds have clearly been redesigned and done up since the original Zillow listing was made. It likewise confirms my theory that the engagement photos themselves are not of their actual engagement, seeing as they've clearly been done up with floral arrangements for the photo shoot. The exact details of the proper engagement are still unknown — and will likely remain that way for the time being — but at least it's clear the photos are recent. He has short hair in them, after all, which he could be seen rocking in their recent podcast appearance together.

Page Six reports that the actual engagement happened "a couple of weeks ago," but that's all they know on the subject.