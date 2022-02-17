Sydney Sweeney is rip-roaring through this season of Euphoria on HBO, making her character Cassie someone you almost want to root for but ultimately pity. The actress has taken a broken teenager and molded her into one of the most interesting characters on TV — and Cassie is only one of the roles Sydney’s tackled lately, despite what a casting director once told her about her future in Hollywood.

Once upon a time, Sweeney was still working on landing the roles she’s been featured in as of late, and she was getting some feedback that was a little hard to hear. "A casting director told me once that I will never be on a TV show," she told British GQ, adding that she was told she may not have the "right look" for the small screen.

"Now, I'm on some of the biggest TV shows in the world," she finished.

Indeed she is. In addition to Euphoria, Sweeney also had a starring role on another HBO show last year, The White Lotus, alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandria Daddario, Connie Britton and more. She also had spots in The Handmaid’s Tale, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood and Sharp Objects, so we feel it’s safe to say that casting director was way off base to say the least.

In this season of Euphoria alone, Cassie has gone off the deep end of hysteria, all over her love of Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), who has a troubling romantic history with her best friend Maddy (Alexa Demie). Despite girl code, Cassie maintains that going after Nate isn’t wrong, because he and Maddy had been broken up, but as Nate not so gently points out, there’s a good chance that Maddy’s crazy enough to kill Cassie over this.

She’s screamed, cried, hidden in a bathtub and betrayed her friends, all in the name of love (if you can call it that) for a physically and emotionally abusive teen boy who also definitely has some closeted gay tendencies. With every episode, Sweeney brings more out of Cassie, proving more and more that the casting director from her past clearly just didn’t have eyes.

Fortunately for Sweeney, she’s doing juuuust fine despite the director's prediction.