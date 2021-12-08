Eight years since we last heard from the Belgian pop star, Stromae is back to announce his highly anticipated third studio album, Multitude.

The follow-up to 2013’s Racine Carrée, the new album is set to arrive March 4 via Interscope with 12 brand new tracks, all written and produced by Stromae. The news comes a little more than a month after the musician shared the lead single off the forthcoming record, "Santé." A song dedicated to the unsung blue collar workers that have to put up with Karens and odd hours, "Santé" sees Stromae stylistically pick up where he left off blending shrewd lyrical satire with bright trilling synths grounded in Latin rhythm.

Best known for songs like "Papoutai," "Tous les mêmes" and "Alors on Danse," the latter of which has been sampled by the likes of Kanye West, Charli XCX and more, Stromae has easily gone on to be one of pop's biggest French speaking exports. In the years since the release of his previous album, Stromae has primarily focused on his creative label, Mosaert, putting out capsule collections of clothing, bedding, home decor and more.

Stromae is set to perform "Santé" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tonight. PreorderMultitude here.