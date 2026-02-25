Zara Larsson Writes Her Own Story With Urban Outfitters

Zara Larsson is heading on tour, and Urban Outfitters is along for the ride with Add to Story.

Following a whirlwind year propelled by the breakout success of her hit single "Midnight Sun," Zara is gearing up for her tour of the same name. "I think meeting people really fuels my creativity — connecting with people," she tells PAPER. "It is so beautiful to look into the crowd and see so many people being a part of my world." She’s perhaps best known for her real, authentic — and often surprising — connection with fans. Who could forget when she brought one onstage at Madison Square Garden’s Jingle Ball, sparking a viral moment as the fan punctuated the final note of “Lush Life” with an unexpected (and hilarious) death drop.

The connection with fans continues in 2026, as the reach of her music grows astronomically and she steps into a perfectly timed collaboration with Urban Outfitters. Zara says, “I’ve always loved bringing people into my world through my music, my shows, and the moments that make it all matter, in real time. Like Urban Outfitters I wanted to build something where anyone can do that too. Share your perspective, connect with others, and be part of something exciting that celebrates you.” The partnership feels less like a traditional campaign and more like a natural alignment. Both Urban Outfitters and Zara have grown alongside their communities, inviting people in and leaving room for stories that are lived as much as they are shared.



With Zara, Urban Outfitters launches a broader Add to Story campaign, which engages the vibrant UO community with weekly prompts designed to highlight their everyday life stories, from sports, school, friendships, to even concerts like those on Zara’s Midnight Sun tour. Parallel to the Add to Story campaign, UO is also launching Me@UO, a new community that prioritizes creators with strong engagement and under 10,000 followers. Through the program, members gain access to exclusive content, campaign opportunities and elevated not-to-be-missed in-person experiences. “Zara has always shown up as herself, in real time, with her audience,” says Cyntia Leo, Head of Brand Marketing at Urban Outfitters. “She sets the tone for what we’re building. We’re moving from campaigns you watch to campaigns you join. Add to Story celebrates the moments people are actually living, and Zara embodies that spirit authentically.” And because summer isn’t over yet , expect exclusive experiences at UO — and maybe even one with Zara herself.



Looking for the ultimate Hot & Sexy tour look for the Midnight Sun North American run — kicking off February 28 in Portland and hitting over 30 cities through April 12 in Houston? Urban Outfitters has fans covered with its music and festival-ready assortment here, spotlighting some of the same looks Zara is rocking in the brand’s new campaign debuting today. What would Zara say to the blossoming UO community — and her fans — about embracing their own stories, and every version of themselves? "You just have to live with who you are right now, and I think that's all you’ve got to do.”



For more on Urban Outfitters and Add to Story, click here. In the meantime, check out our exclusive interview with Zara below. What’s a version of you that only comes out on tour? I feel like it's hard to know yourself. I just have so much fun on tour, and I feel like it has been the best tour that I've ever been on in my life. I feel really comfortable, and it is so beautiful to look into the crowd and see so many people being a part of my world. So that is really fun and I've never really experienced that before. Tours are chaotic in the best way. What part of chaos actually fuels you creatively? I think meeting people really fuels my creativity — connecting with people. And that I get to sing and meet so many people.

What are you getting from your fans this time around that feels different from your past tours? I think it's just a bigger crowd on my tour [this time around] — which is more fun because I'm so excited to have a beautiful production. But at the end of the day, it really is about what I get to do on stage. Something that you can't record as it happens in the moment. I built this world, and I do what feels right. I feel like I don't have to think about eras or what's going to happen next — because I just do what I really like. The biggest difference is that this is just so me. I feel like I grew into myself and now I'm ready to share it. I love that I get to share with amazing people and everyone around me makes me feel safe to express that. It truly is happiness. I’m actually a very happy person — and I want to spread that.