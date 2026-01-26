Stella McCartney and Jeff Koons Reunite at Last

By Mickey Boardman
Jan 26, 2026

Stella McCartney and Jeff Koons are two of PAPER’s favorite names when it comes to creative output.

McCartney has been a lone voice in luxury fashion for sustainability and cruelty-free production while still turning out some of the sharpest and sexiest clothes around. Since making her debut 25 years ago, she’s dressed a cavalcade of fashionable faces from Naomi Campbell to Helen Mirren to Kate Moss to Meghan Markle.

Koons is the artist behind some of the most scandalous, loved and hated, talked-about artworks of our time. From giant puppies covered in livingflowers to building-sized ballon animals in day-glo colors to porcelain figurines of his ex-wife the scandalous adult-film star Cicciolina, Koons always makes a splash with his work. He also has proud distinction of being the living artist to get the largest price for an artwork sold at auction; $91.1 million in 2019 for one of his rabbit sculptures.

Not only are they both superstars in their fields, they’re friends and collaborators. They have a new capsule collection launching today, January 26, featuring apparel emblazoned with drawings of Koons' poodle and Yorkshire terrier sculptures and a tongue-in-cheek Doggy Style logo. The canine artwork is from Koons' 1991 Made in Heaven series.

Amelia Gray is spokesmodel for the collection, wearing a t-shirt that first appeared on the runway of McCartney’s Winter 2025 runway show. The tee combines Koons’ "Untitled (Girl With Dolphin and Monkey)" with the slogan "Slippery When Wet," a throwback to Stella’s debut collection in 2001. So, you’re not just getting stylish apparel — you’re getting a wearable retrospective of some of both creative’s greatest hits. There are tanks, a t-shirt and a hoodie in organic cotton, a chunky turtleneck in RSW-certified wool and doggy style bags each available for a limited time.

You can shop for these limited-edition pieces, signed by both Koons and McCartney, exclusively at the Stella McCartney boutique in SoHo. Each piece will be individually customized with fringe, crystals and more. The Stella McCartney x Jeff Koons limited-edition capsule will be available to shop as part of the Spring 2026 collection from 26th January 2026

You can also find a selection of t-shirts signed by Koons on Stella McCartney's website.

Images courtesy of Jeff Koons and Stella McCartney

