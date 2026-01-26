Stella McCartney and Jeff Koons Reunite at Last

Stella McCartney and Jeff Koons are two of PAPER’s favorite names when it comes to creative output.

McCartney has been a lone voice in luxury fashion for sustainability and cruelty-free production while still turning out some of the sharpest and sexiest clothes around. Since making her debut 25 years ago, she’s dressed a cavalcade of fashionable faces from Naomi Campbell to Helen Mirren to Kate Moss to Meghan Markle.

Koons is the artist behind some of the most scandalous, loved and hated, talked-about artworks of our time. From giant puppies covered in livingflowers to building-sized ballon animals in day-glo colors to porcelain figurines of his ex-wife the scandalous adult-film star Cicciolina, Koons always makes a splash with his work. He also has proud distinction of being the living artist to get the largest price for an artwork sold at auction; $91.1 million in 2019 for one of his rabbit sculptures.

Not only are they both superstars in their fields, they’re friends and collaborators. They have a new capsule collection launching today, January 26, featuring apparel emblazoned with drawings of Koons' poodle and Yorkshire terrier sculptures and a tongue-in-cheek Doggy Style logo. The canine artwork is from Koons' 1991 Made in Heaven series.

Amelia Gray is spokesmodel for the collection, wearing a t-shirt that first appeared on the runway of McCartney’s Winter 2025 runway show. The tee combines Koons’ "Untitled (Girl With Dolphin and Monkey)" with the slogan "Slippery When Wet," a throwback to Stella’s debut collection in 2001. So, you’re not just getting stylish apparel — you’re getting a wearable retrospective of some of both creative’s greatest hits. There are tanks, a t-shirt and a hoodie in organic cotton, a chunky turtleneck in RSW-certified wool and doggy style bags each available for a limited time.

You can shop for these limited-edition pieces, signed by both Koons and McCartney, exclusively at the Stella McCartney boutique in SoHo. Each piece will be individually customized with fringe, crystals and more. The Stella McCartney x Jeff Koons limited-edition capsule will be available to shop as part of the Spring 2026 collection from 26th January 2026 You can also find a selection of t-shirts signed by Koons on Stella McCartney's website.