Role Model Takes Us to Stella McCartney's Met Gala Afters
The Met Gala may be fashion's Most Wonderful Time of The Year, but long after the illegal bathroom selfies (sorry Ana!) red (and this time blue) carpet photo opps, and Mark Hotel fit reveals are done, the after parties begin and the night rages on.
This year we made our fair share of stops (full recap of latenight mayhem here) but our first was at Stella McCartney and Charlotte Tilbury’s 2025 Met Gala After-Party, where our favorite American-pop, "Sally" dance-inducer Role Model was crowned DJ for the night. So after we scooped up some Tilbury from the bathroom and spotted The Dare on the rooftop during our smoke break, we went inside to shake our well-dressed hips to Tucker Pillsbury's playlist.
Below, the rising star, hitmaker and (dare we say?) fashion trendsetter gives us a look at this night through exclusive captions and photos. Dig in!
Photography: Neema Sadeghi
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Alesso Surrenders to the Sound
Story by Felicity Martin / Photography by Tre Crews / Styling by Joe Van O / Grooming by Jenny Sauce / Set design by Liz Mydlowski
Story by Felicity Martin / Photography by Tre Crews / Styling by Joe Van O / Grooming by Jenny Sauce / Set design by Liz Mydlowski
24 April
Film/TV
Coolest Person in the Room: Hannah Einbinder
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Diego Villagra Motta / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Hair by Jerrod Roberts / Makeup by Mia Jones Siegel
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Diego Villagra Motta / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Hair by Jerrod Roberts / Makeup by Mia Jones Siegel
15 April
Music
Kesha, the Barefoot Baddie From Tennessee
Story by Hilton Dresden / Interview by Bob The Drag Queen / Photography by Brett Loudermilk / Art direction by Zain Curtis / Styling by Marta Del Rio / Makeup by Leo Chaparro / Hair by Eduardo Ponce / Nails by Britney Tokyo / Production design by Krystall Schott & Michael Avina
Story by Hilton Dresden / Interview by Bob The Drag Queen / Photography by Brett Loudermilk / Art direction by Zain Curtis / Styling by Marta Del Rio / Makeup by Leo Chaparro / Hair by Eduardo Ponce / Nails by Britney Tokyo / Production design by Krystall Schott & Michael Avina
03 April
Entertainment
Dylan Mulvaney Finds Her Light
Story by Harron Walker / Interview by Lily Drew / Photography by Davis Bates / Styling by Erik Ziemba / Makeup by Laurel Charleston / Hair by Angelina Panelli
Story by Harron Walker / Interview by Lily Drew / Photography by Davis Bates / Styling by Erik Ziemba / Makeup by Laurel Charleston / Hair by Angelina Panelli
07 April
Music
Lil Nas X Is Revving Up
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / On-set styling by Xavier Means / Makeup by Grace Pae / Hair by Coree Moreno / Set design by Caylah Leas /
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / On-set styling by Xavier Means / Makeup by Grace Pae / Hair by Coree Moreno / Set design by Caylah Leas /
01 April