The Met Gala may be fashion's Most Wonderful Time of The Year, but long after the illegal bathroom selfies (sorry Ana!) red (and this time blue) carpet photo opps, and Mark Hotel fit reveals are done, the after parties begin and the night rages on.

This year we made our fair share of stops (full recap of latenight mayhem here) but our first was at Stella McCartney and Charlotte Tilbury’s 2025 Met Gala After-Party, where our favorite American-pop, "Sally" dance-inducer Role Model was crowned DJ for the night. So after we scooped up some Tilbury from the bathroom and spotted The Dare on the rooftop during our smoke break, we went inside to shake our well-dressed hips to Tucker Pillsbury's playlist.

Below, the rising star, hitmaker and (dare we say?) fashion trendsetter gives us a look at this night through exclusive captions and photos. Dig in!

Staring at the weather app in social situations.