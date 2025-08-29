Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Song Of The Week: Sabrina Carpenter - "Goodbye" The final track on Sabrina Carpenter’s great new album Man’s Best Friend is this deeply ABBA (and deeply Sabrina!) kiss-off to an ex which, naturally, is funny and bittersweet and brilliant all at once. This song is totally euphoric and will likely be a great show closer for Carpenter’s next tour – wouldn’t this sound fucking incredible with a confetti drop?



“Vivid Light” is one of the most quintessentially Blood Orange-y songs on Dev Hynes’ latest Essex Honey, but it’s still an expansive step forward on an album full of them. There are layers of nostalgia and intense grief on this song, all swaddled in Hynes’ gorgeous, melancholy production.

Elias Rønnenfelt - "USA Baby" Weirdo spaghetti western rap-adjacent music from Iceage’s Elias Ronnenfelt? Literally nothing sounds more appealing to me.

Sharp Pins - "(I Wanna) Be Your Girl" Kai Slater is following up his fantastic reissue of last year’s Radio DDR with another album of GBV-y garage power-pop, and the first single “I Wanna Be Your Girl” is totally sublime.



Ben Bondy, Lovefear, Nick León - "Halfmoon" Gorgeous, meditative indie-ambient from three secretly virtuosic underground heroes.

HighSchool - "Dipped"

The first single from HighSchool’s debut album is exquisitely moody and mood-making, a wash of rough textures and totally smooth melodies.

Geese - "100 Horses" Listening to this song feels weird and good in a way that’s discomfiting but deeply enjoyable ... which I think is basically what Geese are going for 100% of the time.

Balu Brigada - "Sideways" The NZ band are taking it back to the golden era of 2010s indie pop with “Sideways,” a deft, crunchy song that’s breezy and extremely catchy.

Chat Pile, Hayden Pedigo - "Radioactive Dreams" An unexpected collaboration between beloved American weirdos, “Radioactive Dreams” is grand, emotional and surprisingly pretty.

Bright Eyes, Hurray For The Riff Raff - "Dyslexic Palindrome" A totally winning combination – both Bright Eyes and Hurray For The Riff Raff have been putting their own stamps on Americana for many years, so it makes sense to hear their gorgeous voices together on this track.