It's Called Fashion!: Sabrina Carpenter for Versace

"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see April's biggest fashion news.

Versace introduced its latest campaign starring Sabrina Carpenter with images by Carlijn Jacobs. Lounging by the pool, the pop star is dressed in the brand's La Vacanza collection, holding the signature Tag bag. "I have always felt empowered when wearing Versace," Carpenter said in a press release. "That is what Versace means to me; amazing clothes which empower individuals to express themself in so many different ways. This La Vacanza collection is exactly that and feels so free and exciting to wear." Photography: Carlijn Jacobs

Louis Vuitton Unveils Resort Campaign with Zendaya

Louis Vuitton unveiled its latest women’s campaign featuring Zendaya, who literally looks larger than life in the brand's Resort 2025 collection in the Italian Riviera. Photography: Inez & Vinoodh



Tyla Is Pandora's Newest Ambassador

Ahead of Tyla's Coachella debut last week, Pandora named her as the brand's newest ambassador. In the accompanying campaign, "Pandora Syled by Tyla," the star wears a selection of jewelry that represents milestones in her life, like the Cherry Blossom Charm representing her rise to superstardom and the Mini Shark Tooth Charm that celebrate her heritage. Photos courtesy of Tyla

MIISTA Unveils Campaign Featuring Julia Cumming

MIISTA released its latest campaign, "Don’t Judge Me Until You Walk a Mile in My Shoes," featuring Julia Cumming. It's "a tribute to fearless women with a punk attitude" and Cumming, a musician, activist, model and performer, embodies that ethos. The campaign is a journey through Paris, as Cumming traverses the city during a chaotic fashion week. Photos courtesy of MIISTA

Entire Studios released the second drop of its eyewear collection in collaboration with SSENSE. There's a new athletic frame, rectangular acetate-frame sunglasses in both black and a semi-transparent brown colorways, and two new options (a black-frame with a blue lens and a semi-transparent tortoiseshell in brown) added to the elemental style. Photos courtesy of Entire Studios

Carmelo Anthony and Jaylen Brown Star in David Yurman Men's Campaign

David Yurman announced its latest partnership with basketball players Carmelo Anthony and Jaylen Brown for its new men’s campaign featuring the Curb Chain collection. "David Yurman embodies the perfect blend of craftmanship and timelessness," said Carmelo Anthony in a press release. "I’ve always gravitated to unique pieces that tell a story, and these collections truly reflect that level of artistry and narrative." "Jewelry is a statement — it’s about energy and presence," added Jaylen Brown. "David Yurman’s designs allow me to express myself and show up elegant and timeless."

Photography: Set Free Richardson

Burberry Launches High Summer Campaign

Burberry launched its High Summer campaign featuring model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and tennis player and brand ambassador Jack Draper, to celebrate the soon-to-come summer. Of course, the two wear the Burberry High Summer collection: a mix of check swimwear and shirt dresses, as well as nautical motifs on silk dresses, shirts and shorts. Photography: Drew Vickers

Ruth Rogers Stars in Stone Island Campaign Chef Ruth Rogers stars in Stone Island's latest campaign fronting the brand's Lino Gommato line that's inspired by salt flats, and wearing 4100040_RAW LINEN PLATED-OVD — a jacket "made from a light raw linen cloth that is permeated on the outside with special transparent resins that enhance the linen's natural slub structure during garment dyeing." Photos courtesy of Stone Island