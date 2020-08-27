Hi Uglies...

EEP! It's finally here: the video you have all been asking for. I'm excited to share our second episode of SNATCHURAL (Watch episode one, here). This time, I take PAPER on a journey with my incredible plastic surgeon and cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Trovato, right here outside of New York City.

Dr. Trovato shows us the latest and greatest in cosmetic enhancements, from a machine that simulates thousands of crunches in a few minutes to a facial scanner that analyzes ways to improve your skin. We then talk about my nose job and show you all the maintenance work that I endure to look this beautiful, including my botox and filler upkeep.

Check out the video, below, go follow Dr. Trovato on Instagram and remember... beauty is pain.