Shawn Mendes has apologized to Sam Smith for misgendering them.

On Thursday, the "Wonder" singer used the wrong pronouns to introduce Smith — who is nonbinary and goes by they/them — during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball live show. However, after multiple people pointed out the mistake online, Mendes followed up on Friday with a message posted to his Instagram Stories.

"Oh @samsmith I'm so sorry for referring to you as a 'he' for your jingle ball introduction," he said. "It absolutely slipped my mind. Wont happen again… Sending you so much love ! Also you absolutely are one of the funniest people I've ever met!"

That said, Smith appeared to accept Mendes's apology shortly thereafter and responded to his post with their own Instagram Story.

"We're all learning together," they wrote. "Happy holidays, all my love xx."

Previously, Smith — who revealed they are nonbinary in 2019 — opened up about their fear of being "misgendered until the day I die."

"What's hard is people changing their vocabulary. That's very, very difficult," they said earlier this year, before explaining that it's something that many people continue to "mess up."

They added, "This is going to take a long, long time for people to not use gender in their vocabulary."

See both posts for yourself, below.

Sam Smith responds to Shawn Mendes’ apology:



“We’re all learning together 🤍🤍” pic.twitter.com/ega76B8Jyx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2020