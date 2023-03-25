Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik Seen 'Kissing' on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik may be the next celebrity power couple.

According to a New York City restaurant hostess named Klarissa Garcia, the two A-listers were reportedly dining at an unnamed celebrity hotspot on Thursday night — and it was very clearly a date.

In a now-viral TikTok, Garcia explained that she received a WhatsApp message from another hostess friend, who claimed to have just seated the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, and the former boy bander, 30.

"We both work in restaurants that celebrities sometimes go to.Tell me why she just sent me this fucking text message," she said. Garcia's TikTok then jumps to a screenshot of the message in question, in which her friend claims that "Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [her restaurant] hand in hand," before adding that they were "making out" as she showed them their table.

“Everyone’s out here feeling bad for Selena," her friend continued, likely in reference to the "Lose You to Love Me" artist's alleged feud with Hailey Bieber, who's married to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

She added, "MEANWHILE, she with [Gigi Hadid’s] BABY ZADDDYYY.”

After getting her friend's message, Garcia said she wanted to see whether they follow each other on Instagram, which they most definitely do. And what's more, she found that "Zayn only follows 18 people," with "Selena being one of them."

While there aren't any photos of their alleged dinner date, Garcia told Page Six that it was "pretty public." But despite being seated in the middle of the restaurant for two hours, "no one noticed them" aside from her friend, which she hypothesized was a byproduct of "no one really [caring] about famous people in New York."

Neither Gomez nor Malik have responded to the romance rumors. In the meantime though, read everything Garcia told Page Six about their alleged date for yourself here.