A Selena Gomez Bachelorette Party Post Has Hit Instagram

Selena Gomez can't come to the phone right now, except to post about her engagement party she's too busy enjoying!



The most followed woman on Instagram is currently partying in Cabo for her bachelorette. Well, this might be one of those Taylor Swift engagement photo situations where this happened weeks ago, but the sentiment stands!

As is quite well known at this point, Gomez got engaged to hitmaker Benny Blanco, himself a fan of laying in the bathtub covered in nacho cheese, eating Taco Bell and producing some of pop music's biggest hits ever. (Hi, Beyoncé!)

As can be seen in the below carousel, Gomez can be seen ensconced by ice sculptures that spell out "bride" and balloons that spell out "Mrs. Levin," Blanco's last name.

There's also lots of white dresses and "bride to be" veils, which is somewhat quaint, considering how typical they are of bachelorette parties. A nice reminder that beneath the internationally touring pop star is a girl excited to be married to a music producer with millions of dollars and fast food rewards points.

My favorite touch is the ring pop and the photo where she's ensconced by friends on all sides, with the friends on the outer edge blurred beyond recognition. I wonder if they feel any way being at the fringe of the photo, unrecognizable, a mystery unto themselves and the rest of us.

Their wedding has extended past the immediate preparations into a recent dual album and breakout single, "Bluest Flame," courtesy Charli xcx's pen. They've also made numerous press appearances as a couple and posed with their favorite fast food, Taco Bell, on numerous occasions. I know it seems like I'm fixated on the Taco Bell angle in their relationship but it's central to their love story! The brand even made a cameo in their engagement photos! That's the sort of advertising money or numerous mentions in can't buy.