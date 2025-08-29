A Selena Gomez Bachelorette Party Post Has Hit Instagram
Selena Gomez can't come to the phone right now, except to post about her engagement party she's too busy enjoying!
The most followed woman on Instagram is currently partying in Cabo for her bachelorette. Well, this might be one of those Taylor Swift engagement photo situations where this happened weeks ago, but the sentiment stands!
As is quite well known at this point, Gomez got engaged to hitmaker Benny Blanco, himself a fan of laying in the bathtub covered in nacho cheese, eating Taco Bell and producing some of pop music's biggest hits ever. (Hi, Beyoncé!)
As can be seen in the below carousel, Gomez can be seen ensconced by ice sculptures that spell out "bride" and balloons that spell out "Mrs. Levin," Blanco's last name.
There's also lots of white dresses and "bride to be" veils, which is somewhat quaint, considering how typical they are of bachelorette parties. A nice reminder that beneath the internationally touring pop star is a girl excited to be married to a music producer with millions of dollars and fast food rewards points.
My favorite touch is the ring pop and the photo where she's ensconced by friends on all sides, with the friends on the outer edge blurred beyond recognition. I wonder if they feel any way being at the fringe of the photo, unrecognizable, a mystery unto themselves and the rest of us.
Their wedding has extended past the immediate preparations into a recent dual album and breakout single, "Bluest Flame," courtesy Charli xcx's pen. They've also made numerous press appearances as a couple and posed with their favorite fast food, Taco Bell, on numerous occasions. I know it seems like I'm fixated on the Taco Bell angle in their relationship but it's central to their love story!
The brand even made a cameo in their engagement photos! That's the sort of advertising money or numerous mentions in
can't buy.
Photo via Getty
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Role Model Isn’t In Kansas Anymore
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 August
Internet
Quen Blackwell Takes Over
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
11 August
Music
Ravyn Lenae Enjoys the View
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
04 August
Beauty
Lizzo Is Living and Loving IRL
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
31 July
Music
JoJo Wants To Feel Alive
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
25 July