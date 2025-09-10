Everything is not what it seems at the infamous The Arconia, home to Hulu’s hit comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building.

The Emmy Award-nominated series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, follows three unlikely true-crime enthusiasts: Mabel Mora, played by Selena Gomez, Charles Haden-Savage, played by Steve Martin, and Oliver Putnam, played by none other than Martin Short. When the show first premiered in 2021, it quickly became one of the most talked-about series, blending classic whodunit intrigue with witty humor and sharp social commentary.

With a mysterious death occurring in their residence each season, the trio joins forces to investigate as they document the process on their true-crime podcast. What began as a quirky hobby quickly evolved into a phenomenon, with viewers obsessing over every clue and plot twist. Across its four seasons, Only Murders has welcomed an eclectic roster of guest stars such as Meryl Streep, Cara Delevigne, Jesse Williams, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Paul Rudd, Eva Longoria and many more. Now, after teasing fans with another tragic death at the end of Season 4, Only Murders in the Building is finally back for its fifth season; this time with Mabel, Charles and Oliver banding together to solve the murder of their beloved doorman, Lester.

To celebrate the much-anticipated premiere, the cast brought The Arconia to life in New York City on September 9th. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and fellow cast members Michael Cyril Creighton and Richard Kind took over Madam George on 45th street for an intimate evening joined by select fans of the show - and me, of course. As I arrived at the venue, I was greeted by The Arconia's doorman, who escorted me into what seemed like a fever dream: a high-stakes night of games, cocktails, entertainment and even a staged “murder” of the very doorman who had just welcomed me. How tragic.

The scene set the stage for Gomez, Martin, and Short to make their entrance, drinks in hand, channeling the same witty chemistry that has made their on-screen partnership so beloved. As the trio greeted fans and shared their excitement for the new season, the room raised a toast to what promises to be their most exciting and intriguing season yet. Among those in attendance were content creators Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill, beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira, choreographer Kiel Tutin, actress Alexis Chang Nelis, podcasters Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano and foodie Matt Peterson.

Surrounded by games and the venue’s reimagined details, the evening’s most memorable scene unfolded as Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short paused for my camera exclusively for PAPER: