Mason Disick has entered the chat.

In the midst of the never-ending Selena Gomez versus Hailey Bieber drama, the internet has reason to believe Mason Disick, the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner cousins, has declared himself Team Hailey. A private instagram account with the handle @urboimase is widely speculated to be run by Mason under the nose of his parents and relatives.

The account first posted a Q&A via Instagram stories, answering questions like, “Are Travis and Kylie going to get married in April 2023 like you said before?" referring to another "finsta" (fake Instagram) account thought to be Disick, which revealed in July 2022 that Kylie Jenner was supposedly throwing a bridal party prior to marrying Travis Scott.

The alleged Disick replied to the question, “Nope. They are not even in good terms currently.”

As for the other Instagram account, it was soon deleted, with Mason’s mom Kourtney Kardashian taking to Instagram to warn everyone, “That is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

Disick allegedly went on to divulge that the last time he saw Kanye West was two weeks ago, Kendall is his least favorite aunt, she’s definitely dating Bad Bunny and Rob Kardashian is doing good, focusing on his daughter and moving to Miami "soon."

What really got the internet heated was his comments about Selena Gomez, whose little sister is reportedly friends with Penelope Disick, Disick’s younger sister.

The next slide was a sunkissed editorial photograph of Hailey Bieber side by side with a pixelated, less flattering paparazzi photo of Gomez in a bikini and Justin Bieber’s song “Yummy” playing in the background. According to the private account, Gomez blocked Mason on social media, telling her younger sister that Disick is “mean.”

Some Twitter users took issue with the alleged Disick’s not-so-subtle shade aimed at Gomez.

It looks like the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez drama isn’t letting up anytime soon.