We Have to Talk About RuPaul's TikToks

RuPaul has hit the slay button .

From RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar, a Kim Kardashian Hollywood-esque mobile game, to the Candy Crush-like Rupaul's Drag Race Match Queen, to the multitude of RuPaul's Drag Race podcasts and social accounts that flood our feeds, it’s clear that RuPaul has gone fully digital.

Then there are her TikToks . For the past year or so, RuPaul has gone into short-form content. Like, really into it. If anyone has witnessed any of it, they know how wacky, camp and fully thought-out these TikToks are.

Take, for example, one where she goes full-on Drag Race mini challenge glam and clips herself into an old 80’s movie, nipple-pastied breast plate and all. Or an uncanny valley-esque short where she goons to the audio, “I put a whole bag of jelly beans up my ass.” Her commenters revel in concern and intrigue, with a running joke in the comments section being: “Katya is gonna love this one.”

It’s easy to take this new RuPaul era as some sort of recession indicator. But given her lavish LA home and the hundreds of Drag Race spin-offs around the globe, I don’t think that’s the case. RuPaul is just having the time of her life. It makes the most sense, actually, that RuPaul would take on the TikTok era in this way. But we have questions: where does she get these wigs? What Gen Z intern has been tasked with collecting all these found footage-esque TikTok audios? Or is Ru actually doing this herself?