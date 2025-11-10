We Have to Talk About RuPaul's TikToks
RuPaul has hit the slay button.
From RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar, a Kim Kardashian Hollywood-esque mobile game, to the Candy Crush-like Rupaul's Drag Race Match Queen, to the multitude of RuPaul's Drag Race podcasts and social accounts that flood our feeds, it’s clear that RuPaul has gone fully digital.
Then there are her TikToks. For the past year or so, RuPaul has gone into short-form content. Like, really into it. If anyone has witnessed any of it, they know how wacky, camp and fully thought-out these TikToks are.
Take, for example, one where she goes full-on Drag Race mini challenge glam and clips herself into an old 80’s movie, nipple-pastied breast plate and all. Or an uncanny valley-esque short where she goons to the audio, “I put a whole bag of jelly beans up my ass.” Her commenters revel in concern and intrigue, with a running joke in the comments section being: “Katya is gonna love this one.”
It’s easy to take this new RuPaul era as some sort of recession indicator. But given her lavish LA home and the hundreds of Drag Race spin-offs around the globe, I don’t think that’s the case. RuPaul is just having the time of her life. It makes the most sense, actually, that RuPaul would take on the TikTok era in this way. But we have questions: where does she get these wigs? What Gen Z intern has been tasked with collecting all these found footage-esque TikTok audios? Or is Ru actually doing this herself?
There’s a mystery to it that makes it joyful amidst an otherwise dreary celebrity landscape. These days, it seems like A-List celebs have had to go through some internet humiliation rituals: the Harry Daniels planned PR moment, or the Jennifer Hudson Show spirit tunnel walk. Back in the day, our stars were these untouchable, God-like beings. Now, they’re forced to join TikTok to promote their album releases and hopefully get some streams in an oversaturated media world.
Given the state of things, and the fact that the iconic What’s the Tee podcast with Ru and Michelle Visage no longer exists, at least RuPaul's TikToks give us a glimmer of joy. The Queen of Drag has reclaimed the algorithm.
From Your Site Articles
- From The Archive: RuPaul's First 'Paper' Cover ›
- Revisiting RuPaul's Drag Race Season 1, The 'Lost Season' ›
- Longtime Performer Flloyd on Goth Drag and Sleeping in Parks with RuPaul ›
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Janelle Monáe, HalloQueen
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
27 October
Music
You Don’t Move Cardi B
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 October
Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey Found His Rhythm
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Greg Swales / Styling by Angelina Cantu / Grooming by Kara Yoshimoto Bua
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Greg Swales / Styling by Angelina Cantu / Grooming by Kara Yoshimoto Bua
30 September
Music
Demi Lovato Is No Joke
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
15 September
Music
Role Model Isn’t In Kansas Anymore
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 August