Rihanna debuted a surprise baby bump while out in New York City over the weekend. While strolling with her longtime love A$AP Rocky, the billionaire Fenty mogul let her pregnant belly show. She wore a long pink Chanel coat but left it unbuttoned over her stomach so her bump could be seen and dressed the whole look up with a bunch of jewelry — clearly ready to make this pregnancy announcement to the world.

The two were photographed in Harlem, A$AP Rocky’s home neighborhood in the city, according to Page Six, and even took time to stop every so often on their walk so they could snuggle together. But while this announcement seems to be the big public reveal, sources have told Page Six that her bump has been visible for awhile and she’s been trying to hide it until she was ready to share. The couple dined at NYC hot spot Carbone earlier this month, and an insider said, “Rihanna was quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump.”

Looking back at some of her recent appearances, it’s now clear that she’d been wearing mostly oversize clothing to hide her growing baby bump. But for someone like Rihanna who often wears oversize things (and barely there things, too, obvi), it wasn’t an obvious style change!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together since early 2020 but have been friends for much longer. They collabed in 2012 on a remix of Rihanna’s “Cockiness (Love It),” and stayed in contact since then. They popped up at events together through the years, but it wasn’t until 2020 that they started actually dating. They’ve made for one of the most talented and fashionable pairs in music ever since, and we have no doubt that their child — the first for both — will be just as fashionable and talented.