Caroline Polachek Serenaded Charli xcx at Her Wedding
We're only a little jealous.
Charli xcx married her husband, producer and The 1975 drummer, George Daniel, at Hackney Town Hall in July, but the couple had a larger wedding celebration last weekend in a serene Sicilian village. The nuptial affair was a very on brand musical event with some of culture's most esteemed performers lending their hand to the weekend's proceedings.
Charli tapped friends and collaborator Caroline Polachek to sing Daniel Johnston’s 1984 ballad “True Love Will Find You In The End,” as she sauntered down the aisle. For the cover, Polachek leaned into her slinky, athletic voice over a bed of simple guitar arpeggios.
Guests who lended their musical hands include Yung Lean, who offered a rousing rendition of "I Wanna Be Your Dog" by The Stooges while Matty Healy and Gabriette hopped alongside him onstage. Healy, forever the showman, fully crowd surfed during the performance.
Other notable musical attendees included Charli's SWEAT Tour mate, Troye Sivan, Clairo, Beabadoobee, AG Cook (who DJed of course with a hyper-sped remix of "VROOM VROOM") and eternal dance pop mother, Robyn.
Polachek's now viral serenade at the wedding is a reminder that Polachek is one of today's finest cover artists. Her own original music is always remarkably singular, but her agile vocals lend new depth to any song she chooses to cover. For example, last year, Polachek performed a truly moving rendition of Radiohead's "True Love Waits" in front of Claude Monet's "Water Lillies"at the Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris.
Polachek also famously released a cover of The Corr's "Breathless" on Standing at the Gate: Remix Collection, a companion release to her 2021 debut, Pang. I'm always be seated for what Polachek is serving, but one can certainly hope the buzz around her cover at Charli's wedding and the power of these recent renditions may signal more Polachek spins of classic songs in the months to come.
