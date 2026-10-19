A Night at the Victora's Secret Fashion Show with Lisa F**king Rinna!
Lisa Rinna wasn't about to let her daughter get her wings without making a fashion statement of her own. The ultimate show mom attended the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in LA to watch Amelia Gray fulfill a childhood dream: getting her wings. In their hometown, no less!
And let's talk about THE LOOK. Rinna tapped emerging designers Erik Charlotte and Elias Mattos for a major couture moment, marking the first time the two have collaborated on a single piece. Two designers, one Lisa Rinna, and absolutely no intention of playing it safe.
Lucky for us, she brought PAPER along for the whole experience, from couture fittings to screaming her lungs out as Amelia hit the runway. A little fashion, a lot of motherly pride, and peak Rinna energy!
After multiple conversations and 2 fittings, watching this couture piece come to life has been such a surreal experience
My girls are each others biggest cheerleaders
Seee full PAPER DIARY on our socials, photography by Steven Simione
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