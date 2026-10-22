Kalysse Put The Ordinary Through 28 Days of Fashion Month Chaos





Going to shows, hitting parties and creating content can be exhausting — but no one needs to know that. Fashion Month has a way of turning an already busy schedule into complete chaos: early call times, back-to-back events, endless content to shoot and edit, and late nights that somehow turn into early mornings. Right in the middle of it all, lifestyle creator Kalysse Anthony decided to put The Ordinary’s Lacto-PDRN + B9 Eye Cream to the test. For 28 days, she worked the product into her daily routine while navigating one of the most hectic months of the year — because if you’re going to see what a product can really do, you might as well try it when your schedule is doing the absolute most. Kalysse brought PAPER along for the ride, giving us an up-close-and-personal look at the full 28-day journey. Between Fashion Week shows, parties, closet refreshes, content days and everything happening in between, she documented the little moments that made up her routine.



Pre-Fashion Week Converse event with friends! I just started using the Lacto-PDRN + B9 Eye Cream by The Ordinary here (and heavy concealer lol). Fashion Week was just getting started, and I knew my under-eyes were about to be put through it. First impressions? My under-eye area felt instantly hydrated, and I was excited to see how the product would hold up over the next 28 days.

I decided to switch up my hair halfway through NYFW and try this braided pigtail style to add a bit of whimsy to my looks.

Attending my first Area show! They always execute texture, jewels and details so well. Sometimes the designs are extra and gaudy and other times they are playful and expressive. Either way, they are consistent and I'm here for it all.

Lots of events, networking, showroom visits and connecting with friends. There was a lot on my calendar, and sometimes I was hitting 5-6 events per night but thank goodness for coffee and eye cream. Although it was chaotic, I was creatively inspired and just happy to be there. Somewhere between the late nights and early mornings, I started noticing a difference in how my under-eyes looked. They were feeling more hydrated, and my makeup was sitting beautifully over The Ordinary's Lacto-PDRN + B9 Eye Cream. A small win during a very chaotic week.

I stopped by the O.I showroom to shop and try on a few pieces, and I fell in love with the silk ivory draped top and skirt. I'm not getting married anytime soon, but if I did, I would certainly wear something like this. I'm such a sporty/utilitarian, tomboy-chic woman, but I felt so beautiful and feminine wearing this.

My friend Michel'le invited me over to her Prospect Lefferts Gardens townhome for a much-needed girl dinner. I absolutely love an intimate gathering and appreciate a home cooked meal made with love, especially since I was surviving off event hors d'oeuvres all week. After so many days of being constantly on the go, having a moment to slow down and reset felt necessary. My skincare routine had become one of the few consistent parts of my day, no matter how unpredictable my schedule got.

Attending the Jane Wade show. I'm always excited to see what she cooks up each season and I can see myself in literally every piece.

Attending the Aisling Camps show. Big fan of her designs, technical details, intricate knitwear and overall brand messaging and identity. Grateful to have been dressed by the brand and have the opportunity to represent a small emerging Black-owned brand that is new to the NYFW CFDA calendar. By this point in my 28-day journey, I was really starting to pay attention to my under-eyes. Even with the nonstop schedule, I was noticing a brighter, smoother-looking eye area and was curious to see how much more would change by Day 28.

Attending the Luar show in Queens. One of my favorites, so much so that I shamelessly snuck into the show and even managed to snag a seat lol! It was very much worth the anxiety, commute and traffic to get to Queens and I saw a few accessories and dresses on the runway that I need, expeditiously.

The Lacto-PDRN + B9 Eye Cream because a necessary essential <3 The Ordinary did not disappoint. After 28 Days I noticed increased brightness and firmness and it layers well with my makeup.From the first application to the final check-in, I loved how easily it fit into my routine, especially during a month when I barely had time to slow down. My under-eyes looked brighter and firmer, and I loved how seamlessly the formula worked under concealer. I even got some for my friends to try and they are all fans.