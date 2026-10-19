Celebrating 60 Years of Mickey Boardman

“I feel like I’m watching a movie about someone’s life, and I keep having to tell myself it’s mine. And this movie is fucking fabulous.” Mickey thanked a packed room of partygoers from the stage at Hubertus and Simona von Hohenlohe’s home in Madrid, where over seventy of his closest friends — and, in true Mickey fashion, dozens of people he’d met once and casually invited to Spain — gathered to celebrate his sixtieth birthday. It was a party weekend fitting for an icon. Mickey is an institution in New York media, having helped lead PAPER through four decades of transformation. He’s a fashion legend who wore an Ashish top and pants and Valentino shoes to his party (courtesy of iconic retailer Ikram Goldman, who also hosted a lunch for him). Earlier in the day, he wore a Lanvin top gifted by Peter Copping, Lanvin’s artistic director, who was also in attendance. And he’s a humble Midwesterner at heart, born and raised in Illinois before moving to New York. Mickey picked Madrid for his party because he studied abroad there from 1987 to 1988, and in a testament to the endurance of his friendships, the three friends he went abroad with — now living in California, Illinois, and Virginia — all made the trip. I met Mickey at New York Fashion Week in 2012. The connection led me to write my first profile for PAPER later that year, and after I filed it, he told me it was “well-written but a little boring.” It’s the sort of kind but direct feedback his friends have come to rely on over the years. When he believes in someone’s ability to be better, or even great, he pushes them. Marjorie Gubelman, known by many as DJ Mad Marj, credits Mickey with pushing her to become a DJ, a career that has since taken her from college basements to royal weddings.

Over meals and cocktails, friends who made the trip from all over the world, some for only 24 hours, shared the ways in which Mickey made their lives better. “I’m in the business of making dreams come true,” he often says. Sometimes that just means introducing you to a reality star you’re ambushed by when she’s sitting a few tables over at Indochine. “Mickey, darling!” My friendship with Mickey deepened when I spent 48 hours shadowing him to write a profile for a gay men’s magazine called Hello Mr. In spending two days with him at parties and over meals, I saw an ability to connect with people that is rooted in genuine curiosity and overflowing empathy. Mickey would say this is because he’s a Libra, ruled by Venus, and has a deep desire for harmony. But it’s because he’s a good person. So many stories from Mickey’s birthday weekend reflect that. Fellow icon Baby Lynn Yaeger shared a story about Mickey that always makes her cry. Mickey and Lynn walked into a crowded, snobby fashion party where two girls in a corner clearly didn’t know anyone and looked so uncomfortable they were about to cry. Mickey, without even thinking, walked over to them and said, “The fun kids are here! Hi girls, are you having fun?” Only Mickey would do that, Lynn said. In a fashion crowd, people too often overlook those who don’t look cool or aren’t dressed cool. Mickey saw two girls who needed a friend. “I think that story makes me cry,” Lynn said, “because I’m those girls.”