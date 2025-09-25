Primavera Sound '26 is Coming and Cooler Than Ever

Every year music's coolest convene in Barcelona for Primavera Sound.

In 2026, the festival is set to yet again combine mainstream appeal with niche taste. The popular festival just announced their 2026 line up and headliners include the Cure, Doja Cat, the xx, Gorillaz, Massive Attack, Addison Rae, My Bloody Valentine, PinkPantheress, Skrillex, and Peggy Gou.

In typical Primavera fashion, the top line billing is truly only part of the appeal. Other standout acts include a bevy of notables and PAPER favs like Ethel Cain, Role Model, Oklou, JADE, Ravyn Lenae, Skullcrusher, Smerz and Amaarae.



The festival is set to provide space for both notable up and comers as well. Rising internet stars 2hollis and fakemink are performing, in addition to important electronic music acts like Safety Trance, Fcukers, Ninajarachi, Malibu, Oli XL, NEW YORK, Aurora Halal and BAMBII. One fun quirk to the line up is singer-songwriter Cameron Winter, who will be playing double duty this year as a solo act and as part of his band Geese.

On the experimental side of things, the fest will feature ecstatic black metal band Agriculture and Swedish artist and composer Anna Von Hausswolff. Notably, legendary singer and composer, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, who has played few shows since sharing his dementia diagnosis last year, will perform at Primavera alongside his wife, Elizabeth Copeland.

This forthcoming Primavera Sound has big shoes to fill following last year's banner lineup, with Charli xcx, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter all headlining after career and culture-defining album cycles. But the festival's success does not hinge on its headliners, unlike many other major festivals. Primavera, as a global showcase for the industry's up and coming musical tastemakers, always has a deep well of artists to dip into for their bill. They even threw in one stunt bill via the inclusion of model Cara Delevigne whose performance is still a mystery.