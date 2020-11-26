Pornhub wants to keep you entertained on Black Friday since the pandemic will prevent you from lining up outside stores this year.

The massive "entertainment" company has revealed a one-of-a-kind deal for access to its premium content that has over 500,000 clips for just $200. You'll be able to view all of your favorite erotic films, forever.

Related | City Girls and Violet Chachki Are Performing at the Pornhub Awards

It's worth noting that a Pornhub prescription costs $10 a month, so it'll take around two years for you to get the full worth of this Black Friday deal. Assuming that you'll always watch porn, it's a safe investment.

You'll have to act on it fast, though. As availability wanes, its costs will go up in increments of $35 and mask out at $500.

You have the entirety of this weekend to decide if you want to get Pornhub's new Black Friday deal. Make sure that you think long and, erm, hard, about the decision.

Related | Pornhub Is Now Selling Sex Toys

The platform recently launched a sexual education series as it seeks to educate its 130 million visitors a day about realistic and unrealistic sexual expectations.

"For many people, their first real exposure to sexual imagery is from popular culture, where dramatization and entertainment value distort what real sex is like," said Pornhub's Vice President Corey Price in a press release.

"That's why the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center created this new video series: to provide a go-to resource for people to learn about how to have sex safely and get visual answers to common questions about sexual experiences," he continued.