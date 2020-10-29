Planned Parenthood is utilizing a massive campaign, involving hundreds of artists to recruit voters for the forthcoming election. The healthcare organization took out full-page ads in newspapers in six swing-state states for the election to let residents know that their voices truly matter.

The ad reads, in bold, "WE NEED EVERY VOICE" right at the top. Below that, it issues an important message directly to the people that need to hear it, in order to convince them to make their ways to the polls and submit their ballots.

"United, our voices can change the direction of this country," it reads. "Voting shapes our loves and has lasting effects. After the rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in the midst of a pandemic, we now face a Supreme Court that puts our health and freedoms, including our right to safe and legal abortion, at extreme risk."

It continues, "The damage already inflicted on our country will last for generations,. We can't afford any further assaults on our reproductive freedom — our right to control our bodies. We need your voice."

The ad ends with a direct call to action for readers. "This election, more than any other, will determine our health, rights, and our future," it says. "Now, we decide. We need every voice. Vote, because your body is your own."

At the bottom of the ad, a long list of artists who stand in solidarity with Planned Parenthood and its message is listed, featuring artists such as Billie Eilish, Big Freedia, Carly Rae Jepsen, G-Eazy, Lykke Li, Questlove, Tegan and Sara, and more. With these performers' massive audiences, it is Planned Parenthood's hope that the message reaches the voices of who needs to be at the polls the most: everyone.