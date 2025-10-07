PinkPantheress Fancies Some More
In news that was made in a lab specifically to delight us, British pop star and producer, PinkPantheress will be releasing a reimagining of her 2025 mixtape Fancy That, aptly titled Fancy Some More? this Friday, October 10 via Warner Records UK. PinkPantheress shared the news via a very quintessentially her video, where she "meets" (a la the "Romeo" trend) a cartoon version of herself who asks her if she "fancies some more?" before writing down just what's on the menu.
This forthcoming triple disc reimagining (two discs of new material, one of the OG) of PinkPantheress's hit mixtape will feature a slew of PAPER favs, such as k pop group SEVENTEEN, French pop songstress Oklou, British megastar JADE, Miami rap heavyweights JT, forever pop diva Kylie Minogue, Swedish drain gang boss Bladee, Swedish pop princess Zara Larsson, song of the summer crooner and PAPER cover star, Ravyn Lenae, Scottish super producer Sega Bodega and another whole crop of today's top artists and producers.
This isn't the first time PinkPantheress has enlisted music's most exciting artists to reimagine a project. She famously did so in 2022 for a remix album of her 2021 debut, to hell with it, which included the likes of LSDXOXO, SURF GANG, Nia Archives, Flume and Rosalia and Camila Cabello producer El Guincho.
Her lengthening track record of sonic reimaginings further solidifies PinkPantheress's status as a true Gen Z pop pioneer, consistently thinking of new ways to expand and deconstruct her artistic project — a quiet rebuke to any naysayers who view her solely as the purveyor of curiously short pop songs. Because sure, the British star's songs may often click in at the 2:00 minute mark, but that doesn't mean she can squeeze a lot of juice from her short and sweet offerings.
See below for the full tracklist to PinkPantheress's forthcoming remix project below and pre-save, here.
Fancy Some More? Full Tracklisting
Disc 1:
- Illegal + Anitta
- Illegal + SEVENTEEN
- Girl Like Me + Oklou
- Tonight + JADE
- Stars + Yves
- Noises + JT
- Nice to Know You + Sugababes
- Stateside + Kylie Minogue
- Stateside + Bladee
- Stateside + Zara Larsson
- Romeo + Ravyn Lenae
- Romeo + Rachel Chinouriri
Disc 2:
- Illegal + Nia Archives
- Girl Like Me + Kaytranada
- Tonight + Basement Jaxx
- Tonight + Joe Goddard (Hot Chip)
- Stars + DJ Caio Prince
- Noises + Mochakk
- Nice to Know You + Loukeman + Leod
- Nice to Know You + Sega Bodega
- Stateside + Groove Armada
- Romeo + KILIMANJARO
Disc 3:
- Illegal
- Girl Like Me
- Tonight
- Stars
- Intermission
- Noises
- Nice to Know You
- Stateside
- Romeo
