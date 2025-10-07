PinkPantheress Fancies Some More

In news that was made in a lab specifically to delight us, British pop star and producer, PinkPantheress will be releasing a reimagining of her 2025 mixtape Fancy That, aptly titled Fancy Some More? this Friday, October 10 via Warner Records UK. PinkPantheress shared the news via a very quintessentially her video, where she "meets" (a la the "Romeo" trend) a cartoon version of herself who asks her if she "fancies some more?" before writing down just what's on the menu.

This forthcoming triple disc reimagining (two discs of new material, one of the OG) of PinkPantheress's hit mixtape will feature a slew of PAPER favs, such as k pop group SEVENTEEN, French pop songstress Oklou, British megastar JADE, Miami rap heavyweights JT, forever pop diva Kylie Minogue, Swedish drain gang boss Bladee, Swedish pop princess Zara Larsson, song of the summer crooner and PAPER cover star, Ravyn Lenae, Scottish super producer Sega Bodega and another whole crop of today's top artists and producers.