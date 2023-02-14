Louis Vuitton Confirms Pharrell Will Be Its Next Men's Designer

Pharrell Williams will be the next men's creative director of Louis Vuitton, the brand announced today.

The move fills a spot left vacant for months ever since Louis Vuitton's previous men's designer, Virgil Abloh, died unexpectedly in 2021.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director," said Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO. "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

Williams is the second Black American to lead a design position at a European luxury house after Abloh himself.

Since Abloh's death, Louis Vuitton's menswear shows have been designed by the brand's in-house design team. In January, the brand teamed up with Colm Dillane of Kidsuper for a one-off menswear collection that debuted during Paris Fashion Week and featured a performance by Rosalía.

While known more for his music prowess, Williams has several fashion forays under his belt, having found the pioneering streetwear label Billionaire Boys Club with Nigo as well as the skateboarding-inspired shoe brand, Ice Cream. He also has close ties to Chanel.

Prior to the announcement, rumors had been swirling that Martine Rose and Grace Wales Bonner were considered for the job at some point.