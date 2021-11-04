CamSoda has taken "Big Dick Energy" to a whole new level.

Hot on the heels of those Kim Kardashian romance rumors, the camming site has debuted a new dildo inspired by none other than Pete Davidson.

That's right! Now you too can experience the size of Pete's famed phallus with CamSoda's latest tattoo-covered creation. Not only that, but the dildo also uses teledildonics, which means it'll be synced up with SNL broadcasts and gyrate whenever Pete himself pops up on-screen.

After all, as CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker explained, "Pete doesn't have to be locked down with just Kim."



"We can all share a piece of the SNL stud and get to know him more intimately," Daryn said. So in lieu of a virtual Eiffel Towering session with Pete and MGK, we're pretty sure this dildo will do the trick.

