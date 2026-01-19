ICON Series: Pepe Aguilar, The Craft of Time, the Voice of Silence, and the Weight of Legacy

Our Icon Series for PAPER Espanol honors those exceptional artists who inhabit a territory entirely their own—one sustained by talent, discipline, and absolute devotion to their craft. An icon does not merely withstand the passage of time: they transform it, imprinting their work onto the cultural pulse of an era and turning art into collective memory.

Our inaugural artist is Pepe Aguilar, a figure of generational power whose voice has crossed decades, stages, and borders. With four Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammy Awards, and billions of streams worldwide, his trajectory speaks for itself. His legacy is measured in permanence: a presence that continues to define Mexican music and reaffirm, with every song, his place as a true icon.

To speak with him is to step into an intimate map of Mexican music: the discipline behind the stage, independence as philosophy, fatherhood as a mirror, and meditation as a compass. Pepe speaks with the tranquility of someone who understands that real power lies in choosing where to place one’s time, and in never betraying the truth of a song. In this conversation, he reveals himself as an icon not only for what he has achieved, but for what he represents: a way of moving through the world with purpose, of looking toward the future without letting go of one’s roots, and of reminding us that when music is authentic, it does not age: it becomes legend.

Pepe, your last name is synonymous with the history of Mexican music. What was it like growing up with successful and famous artists as parents? For me, it was never strange or extraordinary. It was simply normal. My parents were my parents before they were artists. I saw them as ordinary people. The difference was that wherever they went, there were crowds—they were deeply loved, widely celebrated, and we were constantly traveling. But for many years, I wasn’t truly aware of what that meant.

When did you first feel the weight of becoming an icon yourself—the moment you thought, I want to be on that stage too? Becoming an icon is something you never stop trying to achieve. But the real awakening came when I became independent from my parents and began producing my own shows. That’s when I understood how difficult what they had achieved truly was, how complex it was to reach that place, and how much ground I would need to cover if I aspired to something similar. That was when I realized that if you don’t have a true dedication to your craft—if you don’t genuinely want to say something meaningful through music—this career isn’t worth pursuing. But in that same moment, I also understood that my parents’ reality was theirs, and that I had to forge my own. That’s when I made a pact with destiny: to become who I am.

What did that pact look like? I’ve always been motivated by challenges—by difficulty, by negative feedback, by the word no. For me, no is the greatest stimulus, and in this industry it’s the word you hear most often. That has always been my fuel. From the very beginning, I did things that weren’t planned, that didn’t fit the norm: recording in a different style, offering perspectives that hadn’t been explored before. That was always my engine.

Do you remember the first time you felt you were going to make it as an artist? Ironically, that happened before I became independent. By the time I took that step, I had already experienced major success. What surprised me was realizing that there wasn’t such a dramatic difference—my label had given me significant creative freedom. I chose my repertoire, produced my own work, and shaped the narrative of my albums. Independence gave me ownership of my work, but it also came with more labor, a greater expense, and a steep learning curve. I had never been a businessman. I had to learn that side from scratch. Today, more than 25 years later, I’m still learning. Independence remains the greatest challenge.

Looking back, which songs make you feel the most proud? Those born from honest intention. Songs that emerged from emotional necessity—because if that feeling stayed inside me, it would explode. Not the songs created with a commercial agenda in mind. Every artist falls into that trap at some point: after a big success, you want to repeat it. But the songs I’m most proud of don’t follow that logic. They have craft, pain, professionalism—but above all, they're genuine. They are songs made without strategy in mind.

Mexican music is experiencing a rapid global expansion. How do you see this moment from your place in the industry? I’ve witnessed every possible transformation—from vinyl to cassettes, CDs to streaming, and now whatever comes next. It’s not just the format that’s changed, but how music is consumed, how it competes, how it’s understood. Today’s Mexican music isn’t traditional, even if it comes from Mexican blood. It uses the same instruments, carries the same grit—but it’s an evolution. You may like it or not, but it’s the natural expression of a culture in this moment. And still, I believe people will cling even more strongly to their roots—mariachi, banda, norteño. They may not top playlists, but they are solid, eternal genres. There’s room for everyone.

In a world dominated by platforms and artificial intelligence, what do you think lies ahead for the music industry? No one knows for sure. We’re at the beginning of a before-and-after moment. Right now, most people can’t distinguish between a song made by humans and one made by AI. There will be a massive boom, followed by stagnation—much of it will probably sound the same. Artists who know how to use AI and who are true artists will be amplified. Those who aren’t will simply make noise. Eventually, we’ll return to the essentials: one real person, one real guitar, filling a stadium. People will grow tired of the artificial.