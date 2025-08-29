The annual Venice Film Festival has descended on the canal-strewn city once again, already under siege this year from back to back Emily in Paris and that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding. I'm not sure the city can take much more!

With the festival rolling out the red carpet, it's time that PAPER continue its annual tradition of pulling together the looks worth talking about. With galleries available just about everywhere, we figure it's our job to sift through the chaos and pull out the moments of divine fashion inspiration... or disaster!

Highlight so far include Ayo Edebiri's white Chanel suit, a rare win for the brand. Laura Dern offered up a stunning miss in Armani Privé, alongside Shailene Woodley, who's early 2010s club outfit turned heads on both sides of the Atlantic.

The real showstopper came courtesy of Amal Clooney, who rocked a Jean-Louis Scherrer dress in a stunning fuschia. But rather than wax on without any pictures to accompany, why don't we dive in below?

Amal Clooney

Here's Clooney in Jean-Louis Scherrer, as mentioned, putting on what outlets are describing as a "leggy display." I wouldn't be quite so crass, but the exposed leg against this dramatically pink train is something to behold. The ruched, buttoning detail up the front is the real highlight for me, pulling in focus and her figure. Kudos, Amal!

Shailene Woodley

Aside from the commentariat quickly descending on Woodley for this mini Kallmeyer moment, I quite like that she broke from the seasonal affective disorder that causes actresses to wear long gowns and pantsuits to the festival circuit. I just wish it were a good dress. It's a serviceable dress for a night on the town in a dingy bar with friends, or a bachelorette function, but it's not a dress that lends itself well to the red carpet. And that's just to bad! Guess we will have to burn it (the carpet, I mean.)

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo cannot disappoint. I say that with the force of a declaration of prophecy, because the force of her fashion will is so strong it pulls the future into sharp relief. She has an unparalleled eye, in conjunction with her stylist. This Chanel pantsuit is exactly the moment she needed and she seized it from the ether; I couldn't be happier!

Laura Dern

This Armani moment is a tough sell. Details that fine against a pattern will always be a tough sell, since the chaotic nature of the top reads exactly that on camera: chaotic. It doesn't help that it's frizzed her hair and overwhelmed her glam. I'm sad! Laura deserves more from the Venice red carpet.

Cate Blanchett

Contrary to the above loss for Armani and Dern, Blanchett stuns in this Privé rewear from 2022. She's no stranger to recycling her looks and this is perhaps the best to show back up in. It fits her beautifully and the architectural neckline details are just as good as second time spinning the block.

Chloë Sevigny

I've always loved how playful Simone Rocha can be and this is no exception. It features all the familiar favorites from the brand: ribbons and silk and a sense of cool girl whimsy. It helps that these are all qualities that radiate out from Sevigny herself. One of the best photo call moments I've seen in quite some time, aside from Edebiri's killer suit.

Noomi Rapace

Not all superheroes wear capes, and not all capes wear actresses. Sadly, this cape wears Noomi Rapace.