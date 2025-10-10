Noah Cyrus Descends on Brooklyn Paramount

It’s a Wednesday night and the Brooklyn Paramount feels more like a cathedral than a concert hall. Mist curls over the stage; mossy tufts peek through plumes of haze and a twilight forest stretches across a backdrop. When Noah Cyrus emerges, draped in a sculpted gown by Elena Velez, hair cascading past her waist, she looks like she’d stepped out from between pages of a gothic fable, elemental and resolute.

She floats, fluttering and twirling fantastically around her dark dreamland — her whispered reflections swelling into empowered declarations. The audience leans in. It’s a night of self-reclamation, of reconciling fragility and power, of witnessing an artist in full command of her past, present, and future.

Hits the crowd knew by heart—“July,” “The Hardest Part,” “I Burned LA Down”—wove seamlessly into selections from her latest album, I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME. Her stated themes of family, lineage, nature and reclamation were present in every detail of her music and performance. Whether she was singing of tangled roots or tracing the ache of a memory, it felt like she was mapping her own inner frontier in real time.

On the album, guests, including Fleet Foxes, Ella Langley, Bill Callahan, and more, form a spiritual chorus: voices that widen the frame while still allowing Noah to remain its emotional anchor. And today, she’s widening that frame even further.

The deluxe edition of I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME is out now, featuring three previously unheard tracks: “Love Is A Canyon” (feat. Orville Peck), “If There’s a Heaven” (feat. Stephen Wilson Jr.), and the original demo of “way of the world,” recorded the same day she and longtime collaborator PJ Harding first wrote it. These additions don’t just expand the tracklist; they deepen the world she’s built, both onstage and off. If this is the forest she’s wandered into, we’re more than happy to follow.