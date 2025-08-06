Is Naomi Cambpell About To Make Her Musical (Re)Debut?
If you’re anything like us, you are firmly seated for Ghanaian-American pop star Amaarae’s forthcoming album, Black Star (out this Friday, August 8th). If you needed any other reason to anticipate the project, the rising star just announced her track lists with guests galore: there’s PinkPantheress, Charlie Wilson, Bree Runway, Starkillers and … Naomi Campbell?
No, not a young guitar-strumming ingenue who happens to be named Naomi Campbell: that Naomi Campbell — cover girl, icon, and eternal cultural powerhouse.
Campbell is, of course, already highly associated with the world of music, namely through her zeitgeist-defining turns in music videos. Most notably, Campbell starred in the music video to George Michael’s 1990 hit “Freedom! 90” alongside fellow supermodels Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford.
That moment helped beckon in the supermodel era and made Campbell a frequent music video starlet (remember her Michael Jackson’s “In The Closet?”). She even joined Miley Cyrus a month ago in her powerful video for “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved,” the two of them strutting in corsets in classic Vogue fashion.
We don’t know what Campbell has in store for Amaarae’s forthcoming album (the likeliest outcome is a sultry monologue), but if Campbell decides to give us a croon, it wouldn’t be her first time she graced the mic for a truly musical moment.
Campbell actually released a full album, Baby Woman in 1994. It’s largely buried online and was, by most accounts, a market mishap for one of the world’s most famous women. But a cursory listen of some stray songs floating on the internet reveal that Campbell’s music is something more interesting than a silly ‘90s footnote.
Take “I Want To Live,” which has Campbell breathily claiming devotion to a lover over a very of-the-time house beat, surrounded by oh so dramatic strings. Or title track, “Babywoman”, which is a classic trip-hop cut that boasts some genuinely charming flute lines and moments of memorable cooing from Campbell.
Campbell is by no means an expert vocalist. The album is giving more karaoke than it is mainstage, but it’s fun to hear the always perfect supermodel let loose and give us a run. And it’s worth noting that while the album did not chart in the States or UK, it did exceptionally well in Japan, Vogue reports, helping it sell “over a million copies worldwide.” She does have musical superstardom within her.
So let’s hope that Friday gives us a happy surprise with a return of Baby Woman-era Naomi.
Photography: Getty
